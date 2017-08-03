Given That Wheels Are So Efficient, Why Haven't Any Animals Evolved Them to Move Around?

Lucia Lambriex/Getty Images

Answer by Madalyn Zimbric, MSc in ecology and evolutionary biology, on Quora:

Wheels aren’t exactly an optimal way to move. Ask anyone who uses a wheelchair. Wheels can’t move up or down stairs. They can’t handle inclines with too much of a grade either. They also aren’t much use on uneven ground or in dense vegetation.

The structural barriers to wheel-building are the real reason that no salt-flat-dwelling creature has evolved wheels. Wheels have to be able to rotate freely around an axis. This means an organism has to grow the wheel, then somehow detach from it so that it can spin. There’s no obvious way to do this on a macroscopic level. Wheel-like structures in prokaryote flagella work because they’re on a scale where the rules are different. Friction and fluids work differently on the level of molecules than they do on the level of goats.

Plus there are adaptive barriers. Usually, there’s a plausible sequence of adaptations that occur for any complex trait. Half an eye is useful; we call them eyes, or eyespots. A feather that can’t help you fly might help you glide and it looks nice to the ladies. A wheel that can’t quite rotate freely? Not seeing the point of that. Sounds like something expensive without any payoff.

Even if wheels were an awesome thing to have, evolution isn’t an optimizing algorithm. The theory of evolution by natural selection doesn’t imply that the best, most efficient conceivable solutions will be found. It implies that solutions will be local maxima: “good as we can get” not “good as we can think up”. Traits have to arise in order to be selected. Sufficiently odd traits (‘hopeful monsters’) don’t arise, they aren’t selected for, and the global maxima they lead to aren’t found.

We call this a “fitness landscape.” The best solution is the one the blue track has found. The green track has found a pretty good solution and isn’t likely to make a big enough leap to start climbing Mount Blue.This is also why there are no dragons. Note that I’m not saying that it’s impossible for a macroscopic wheeled-organism to evolve. I’m just saying that there’s no reason to expect that it would.