Giving families tangible tools for them to achieve their goals

Speaking with Stephanie Chery, who has been working closely with families at Inversant, it is clear that parents do hold great aspirations for their children, but that they are understandably having difficulties navigating the system.

If we want to solve the growing educational gap, we need to recognize that at the core there are the parents and the families. We need to foster these parental aspirations, and engage them, empower them with the tools and resources they need to make their children’s dreams come true in the most strategic way. This is not to say that they can individually beat a broken system, but that they can make choices that will make things better for their children.