Giving Up Could Be A Smart Choice

Ah, you’ve beaten your stinking head into the wall over and over again about your great business idea. You see it as the gateway portal to infinite wealth, away from poverty and evictions, and toward being the inner badass you’ve been waiting to bring alive.

You are taking all of the steps shown you by guru after guru, holy master after holy master, and it all blows up in your face. The initial offer doesn’t get a nibble. No one cares about your stinking deal. People begin lashing out at you personally, wondering what in the hell happened to the person they “knew.”

They want you to go backwards. You know, go join the crowd you have always been a part of for a long, long time.

Frustration, anxiety, fear, and remorse start beating on your brain. It’s ridiculous. You start saying stuff to yourself which, honestly, cannot be shared publicly because someone might actually think you’ve gone off the deep end.

What’s next? Might as well give up, right? I mean, it’s the easiest path to some inner relief.

To be clear, I’m not talking about giving up on life and shuffling off to the great beyond. Hell no. I’m talking about giving up on one project and moving along to the next one.

There are times where simply staying stuck in the same old routine, thoughts, and messages from other people do not serve you anymore.

If you choose to give up these pieces of your life, then “giving up” can turn into a smart choice.

And, you might have thought I was talking about just giving up on everything, period, and becoming a hermit in the hills. Well if that’s your choice and decision, then great because you will – at least – be making a conscious decision.

Do you know the difference between a conscious and unconscious decision? Let me offer an example.

I’m hungry and know the benefits of having a healthy diet. Eat healthy foods, workout regularly, and see a body change from one type to another. It is amazing how the physical body can shift and change through proper care and nutrition. This is a conscious decision.

Now I’m hungry, know about the healthy diet-workout life and get it, but I am not truly awake and present in my body. Fear and resentment fill my head like a burning desert sun, roiling my gut and turning it over and over again. I cannot afford the healthy food and stuff, so I go and get a “fix” for my belly. Bag of chips, hamburger and fries, Diet Coke, anything which can ease my hunger pains…and those are actually emotional pains. This is an unconscious decision.

Giving up could be a smart choice when it is made from a conscious place of being. This means you are fully present in your mind, body, and soul. You are aware of what you are doing, how it will affect you, and still make a decision to move forward.

In business, those wonderful ideas you’ve written out on paper can truly look great. One thing which people read a lot about successful entrepreneurs and business owners is their ability around “failing fast.” I think this means they are able to move forward without hesitation, they might fail, learn their lessons, and move along to the next project.

This knowledge from “failing fast” helps them make course corrections on their path.

This helps them become even more successful in their next venture and in future ones. Why? They have learned to not make the same mistakes over and over again. Of course, mistakes are a part of life and business (they do intersect, after all). Yet by reducing the power of those mistakes to minor blips on the screens, these powerful people are able to switch failure into success.

So, did they give up? Yes. Did they stop from moving forward? No.

Giving up just might be a smart choice to make on selective relationships and niches.

Consider your own path in business and life. Sometimes, giving up on relationships that are not working can actually open a person up to meeting new, exciting, energetic people. These people bring a flavor of energy, power, and imagination into your life.

In fact, these men and women can help you uncover “blind spots” which would be the very things keeping you from succeeding.

They can keep you from not “giving up” too soon.

Think about your choices. Ponder what is and is not working. Give up those elements which are not adding anything to your life.