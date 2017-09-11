Giving Your Marriage a Tune-up and Rekindling The Passion

If you are a married couple and have been married at least for a few years, you may be experiencing the “honeymoon is over” phenomena. You know, it’s when the passion and excitement seems to have faded a bit. It’s when life has gotten in the way and the everyday stresses keeps us all from being present with each other. It’s when we forget, and when we start taking each other for granted...

I have been married to to the same woman since 2003 and we have actually been together since 1995. I would be lying if I said we never had our stresses. I would also be making it too simplistic if I just said it was just luck alone that has enabled us to beat the odds and remain happily married.

We Sometimes Make Things More Complicated Then They Have To Be

I know from experience that we sometimes put unrealistic expectations not only on our significant other but even ourselves. Being Married we sometimes question why we don’t have the butterflies and feelings of passion all the time like we use to such as when we were newly married We then start questioning ourselves that there must be something wrong. This then causes an internal stress. When the Wife and I go through this internal dialogue ( and we both go through it ) we learned to tell each other when we are having this internal dialogue. WIthout fail we were usually having the same internal dialogue at the same time. It just meant we needed a “tune-Up”. it just meant we needed time to focus on each other and truly be present with each other.

Marital Stress is Common But That Does Not Mean You Should Just Ignore it Because it’s Common

Most times the “stress” is due to just the lack of taking the time to truly focus on each other to remember why you chose to be married. Life get’s in the way. Even though this stress is common among married couples, it should not be left unchecked. Unchecked it can build up and cause unintended consequences.

Marriage is easy, it’s the living together that’s gets really tough.That’s marriage: two of us under the same roof. pic.twitter.com/s9E9qxaP72 — MarriageMinistry (@MarriageMinstry) July 5, 2016

Get Honest About Your Marriage and How You Want To Feel With Each Other

As a married couple, getting profoundly honest with each other is first step to getting your marriage tune-up. The good news is that if you remain open and honest with each other you are already 90% of the way there to restoring and reinvigorating your marriage with the passion of a couple of newlyweds.

A Weekend To Restore Your Marriage and Make It Loving Again

Rekindle the passion with christian marriage counseling retreats . Discover practical, proven, Biblical tools for your marriage and a proven process that can restore your feelings of affection for each other, bring lasting change, and make your marriage loving again.

Gain real insights. Because certain male and female gender differences can cause immeasurable conflict in a marriage that can pull a couple apart, you’ll gain insights and understanding to accept each others “differentness”, and how to leverage those differences to create more harmony and closeness in your relationship.

Gain a real renewal in your Marriage. You’ll gain and use practical tools and relationship skills that help you improve communication, understand each other's needs, and practical ways to meet them, minimize frustration and actually experience greater fulfillment in your relationship. In short- you’ll re-discover more love for each other and get closer to each other than you ever dreamed possible. Experience a life-changing weekend as you spend time together away from the distractions and pressures of everyday life.

Every Marriage Deserves a Tune-Up to Rekindle The Passion

Just know that you don’t have to do it alone. You don’t have to just deal with it. You can choose to make to a profound difference in your marriage and how you relate with each other and the world around you. Life does not have to get in the way of keeping you from having the happiest marriage possible.

Keith “DIgital Keith” Gill