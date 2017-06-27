Glastonbury Is Over But Festival Season Is Only Just Begun: Five Fantastic Festivals in Europe

What is arguably the greatest music and arts festival in the world – the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts to give it its full name – is over and will not return until 2019. Yet there are many other festivals to experience in Europe this summer and they are the perfect hook on which to hang an unforgettable vacation.

Opera in the open air

Christian Abend Aida at the Arena di Verona

If you are an opera lover then Verona is sure to feature on your bucket list alongside La Scala, Sydney Opera House and the Met. Over the summer, the Italian city is home to its hugely popular open-air opera festival centered on its Roman amphitheater.

This year the stunning Arena di Verona plays host to Aida, Rigoletto, Madama Butterfly, Nabucco and Tosca. The Arena, built two thousand years ago, can hold up to 15,000 opera-goers who sit on the stone steps of the arena to watch huge-scale productions. Don’t forget to take a cushion an something to drink to stay comfortable.

Take a trip to the city with specialist Kirker Holidays to take in an opera or two as well as the opportunity to see the famous Romeo and Juliet balcony.

Beats and beaches

5gig Bilbao’s BBK Live festival

One of Europe’s best up and coming music festivals is Bilbao BBK Live which is only just over ten years old. It takes place on a specially built site on the slopes of Mount Cobetas to the south west of Bilbao, home to an iconic Guggenheim museum of modern art.

The festival, which attracts more than 100,000 people a year, is very rock-oriented and this year’s edition – running from 6 to 8 July, has The Killers, Royal Blood and Primal Scream in the line-up as well as Depeche Mode and The 1975.

The music is not the only reason to be here – there are quiet beaches, mountain scenery and some of Spain’s best food and wine. Casas Cantabricas has many beautiful and traditional rental properties in the region.

Laid back and louche

Oh-Barcelona.com Sitges Carnival

The town of Sitges in Spain is festival central. The biggest event of the year is Carnival in early spring, when the city hosts the country’s most lavish Mardi Gras celebrations. The city is one of Europe’s gay capitals and the Rua de la Disbauxa (or Debauchery Parade) is as wild as you would imagine. In October, the city hosts an important film festival focusing on horror and fantasy films which attracts big name actors and directors such as Quentin Tarantino.

Sitges is just 20 miles south of Barcelona on the coast of Catalonia and has a laid-back vibe. Make a villa your base to explore the countryside and nearby spectacular Med beaches.

Northern delights

VisitOSLO/Didrick Stenersen Oyafestival in Oslo city center

Oslo’s Oyafestival started in 1999 and attracted just 1,200 festival-goers; now it gets 100,000 people to the Norwegian capital. This year the festival, which prides itself on being using 96% organic commodities, runs from 8 to 11 August and the line-up includes Lana del Ray, The xx, MØ and Pixies. Overall, there are more than 200 bands appearing on four stages in the city’s music venues.

After the festival, you can explore the country and what a country to explore in the summer. Head off with Nordic Experience to visit the countries fjords or to enjoy the season of the midnight sun. Sadly, the midnight sun means that the northern lights that are so associated with the country are usually invisible at this time of the year. What better excuse to come back later for a second trip?

Art off the rails

Manfred Kielnhofer [CC BY-SA 3.0] Public art at the 2011 Biennale

The Venice Biennale began in the late 19th century as a way to drum up customers for contemporary works of art but is now a vast arts festival taking over the city in every odd numbered year. The International Art Exhibition is still the centerpiece and this 57th edition is curated by Christine Macel, the chief curator of Paris’ Pompidou Centre.

Highlights of this year’s event are the colorful Escalade Beyond Chromatic Lands by Sheila Hicks and Mark Bradford’s Tomorrow is Another Day, a takeover of the USA Pavilion which reveals the artist’s view of current-day America.