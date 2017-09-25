Glen Hansard on Love, Music, Playing with Bono and When to See a Shrink

In one of my most intimate interviews, Glen Hansard dishes on life, love, his music and writing process, playing with Bono on Christmas, when to see a shrink and his favorite breakfast at Chicago's Kitsch'n in Roscoe Village. This never before released full interview was recorded at Chicago’s Hideout just before Hansard came out with "Rhythm and Repose".
CONVERSATIONS