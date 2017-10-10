Global Consciousness, Making a Difference and Custom Jewelry

In our modern consumerist world it’s kind of nice when we can purchase something high quality that also helps to support a good cause. I know if I am buying a non-essential or a luxury item I look for where my dollars can to the most good. I truly believe that people as a whole are increasingly aware of the impact of their spending and the things they buy. People seek connections to their purchases, as the stories of these objects contribute to the stories of their lives each and every day.

Beautiful Jewelry as a Source of Inspiration

I want to tell you about a unique company called Cerimani, a company that crafts beautiful jewelry collections with a purpose. The “purpose”? On every piece of jewelry purchased, $50 goes to one person's access to one year of clean water.

By creating and growing a viable and sustainable jewelry brand, Cerimani will be able to actively support rural communities in the region that serves as their products’ source of inspiration, the Mae Hong Son province of Thailand. Their support will come via skill recognition, building vocational jewelry schools and funding essential water and sanitation projects. By having this “purpose”, villagers of the Mae Hong Son province benefit immensely from clean water. Children can spend their days in school instead of walking to gather and purify polluted river water. Less illness spreads as people drink cleaner water in more hygienic conditions – levels of typhoid can be reduced by up to 98%.

The History Behind The Cerimani Designs

The designer was inspired to use the 120 degree concept during a trip to the natural history museum with his son. A special exhibition revealed that everything around us stems from 120 degree. From the angle of our DNA to the molecules that make up water to the lines on a leaf. It is with this inspiration that he started working on a design pattern that is a simulation of the essence of life.

Why The Mae Hong Son Province?

The Mae Hong Son province is part of the ancient Lanna Kingdom where silver smiting and crafts once flourished. Unfortunately 64% of the population of the Mae Hong Son province are living below the global poverty line of $1.90 a day of income. It literally has the lowest standard of living in all of Thailand by province. To add insult to injury, 40% of the population lacks access to clean drinking water and adequate waste disposal.

Making a Difference Obtaining Something Beautiful

Cerimani is actively exploring other partnerships in the Mae Hong Son province that will improve children’s health, including Type 1 diabetes testing initiatives.

By 2021, Cerimani hopes to have helped at least 10 villages, and to open the doors of their first vocational school to teach students how to make jewelry.

The next generation of great designers and craftsmen are waiting for us all to help make their dreams come true – to grow and pass on the invaluable knowledge and skills of their home by working with multinational brands around the world.

Feel good about indulging in something luxurious and help make a difference in the world while doing it.

