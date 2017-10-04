Global Gardens: a foodie trip to paradise

Theo Stephan, the proprietor, hostess, and olive oil producer of Global Gardens located 4o minutes west of Santa Barbara, California, is her own kind of Mother Nature. Her vision for the future of community and agriculture in the tiny town of Los Olivos, was nothing short of prescient and we had the great pleasure of visiting this beautiful countryside, now home to dozens of top-rated wineries, a few stellar restaurants, and her spectacular 50 acre grove of olive trees, 2000 of them, regal and evocative of ancient Mediterranean landscapes. (There are eight varieties of trees from Greece, Spain and two varieties, Mission and Manzanilla, from California.) Theo was the first in Santa Barbara County to plant olives in order to produce top-quality oil, and her well-honed skills and laser knowledge of production have made that mission come true. A genie in an olive oil bottle: Global Gardens olive oil is the first certified organic EVOO producer there.

Theo has a scholar’s curiosity for research and passion for educating others about drought-tolerant farming, permaculture, the physiology of taste, and a love of biodynamic wine – that had us running to a handful of superb local wineries (Beckmen Vineyards, Demetria Estate, and Foxen Winery are nearby), and a deep respect for scientific inquiry and the environment. Global Gardens is many things: a pop-up (better, a mom-up) store-in-a-pavilion on her property (which also has a charming room to rent exclusively for her Club customers), an olive oil producer, a fruit vinegar maker, a blender of spices. Theo herself is a mother to two beautiful young women, keeper of a dog and cat and a small Tibetan temple in the back of her house, a food writer, cookbook author, and most excitingly, for her, she is a sorcerer (and sourcer-er) of the fabulous custom-selected gift-of-the-month-club – called “The Olive Revolution” which includes her stellar oils, vinegars, and spices. Would I want to receive a sultry, new olive oil every month, a bi-monthly EVOO & culinary treat curated by Theo, or a quarterly present of EVOO, an alluring vinegar, (the dark pear-ginger is terrific), and specialty cooking item? Michael, are you listening?

This year Theo’s personal favorite EVOO is the Farga varietal; an olive originating in Andalusia. Theo, who speaks Greek, imported her Koroneiki trees from Crete and also imports olive oil from a family farming coop in including one from Kalamata. All of her oils are extra-virgin and first cold-pressed oils.

Theo meets hundreds of people at her property every month who are pleased to find her – as though they have found a secret garden. She explains the flavor profiles of her oils and sells food (over 40 products) she “makes from her heart.” Who can resist? She also gives cooking classes and makes amazing spanakopita in her kitchen, and remarkable pizza in her outdoor clay oven, made by a local artist. Consistently named one of the coveted destinations in the area, you can bring your lunch, sit in the garden, and do a guided olive oil tasting with Mother Nature herself.

But if you love wine, as we do, and trust Theo’s palate (as we do), then you’ll want to also check out some of the area's wineries that she selected for us. We were in the mood for Rhone grapes and were struck by the varieties grown near Los Olivos and by the striking difference in terroir and style. I should note that unlike Napa Valley with its easily accessible vineyards all laid out in a row, wine growers around Los Olivos deal with amazingly steep slopes and so grapes, largely, have to be harvested by hand.

We were taken with Foxen Vineyard's Syrah from their Williamson-Dore Vineyard with its distinct character of black pepper. We tried waving away their La Encantada 2014 pinot noir since it wasn't a Rhone grape but succumbed just the same -- a sophisticated wine with layers of cloves and allspice.

At Beckmen Vineyards we were blown away by their meaty Purisima Mountain Vineyard Syrah (along with numerous other of their wines) and considered it for the list of a new steakhouse that we're working on. It holds its own with most French competitors.

The heft of Demetria Estate's 2013 Couvee Constantine -- mostly syrah and grenache -- kicked up flavors of bitter chocolate and leather, which is a good thing. And we were intrigued by their 2014 North Slope syrah with includes a small amount of viognier, which is a white grape. We're seeing viognier added to lots of white wine blends' these days but this one was new to us. We were impressed with their wines and their beautiful property.