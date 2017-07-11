The Conversation Global, Contributor The Conversation is a collaboration between editors and academics to provide informed news analysis and commentary that’s free to read and republish.

Global Series: Talking sex, changing cultures

anokarina/flickr, CC BY-SA
Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors | Hirshhorn Museum.

Artists have long served as social trailblazers, growing the boundaries of what’s publicly acceptable and using their work to create dialogue about uncomfortable subjects – including, notably, sex and sexuality. In the developing world, where sexual mores and gender roles are often more traditional, this ruffling of features is particularly vital, and not a little risky.

Our ongoing series, “Talking sex, changing cultures”, looks at how musicians, painters, filmmakers and dancers are

For Brazil’s female funk MCs, the personal is political

Deize Tigrona at the 2016 Back2Black music festival. Midia Ninja/flickr, CC BY-SA, CC BY-SA

By singing frankly about sex, drugs and life on the streets, the women of Rio de Janeiro’s male-dominated favela funk scene are redefining what feminism sounds like, one (salacious) song at a time.

The pioneering artists who opened Vietnam to queer culture

LGBTQ rights remain a work in progress in Vietnam, where until 2000 it was illegal for gay couples to live together. On the vanguard of change are queer artists, who’ve been pushing the boundaries of public acceptance for decades.

In Trinidad and Tobago, Carnival goes feminist

Are you feelin’ it? Andrea De Silva/Reuters

Some deride a new Carnival trend in which women revel in the streets wearing swimsuits and feather boas. But Trinidad’s “bikini mas”, which channels a long-standing tradition of female self-affirmation, is a both an act of rebellion and a survival tactic.

What happens when real women take over Indian screens

The ConversationThe “risque” storyline of Lipstick Under My Burkha, Alankrita Srivastava’s new feminist film, has Indian censors in a tizzy.

