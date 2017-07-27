Global series: Venezuela's collapse

The Conversation Global, Contributor The Conversation is a collaboration between editors and academics to provide informed news analysis and commentary that’s free to read and republish.

Facing hunger, scarcity, sickness, protest and no clear path toward salvation, Venezuela is on the brink of something, but just what is not clear.

Bankruptcy. Hunger. Creeping despotism. Political prisoners. Mass exodus. Popular uprisings. Police killings. The world has watched aghast this past year as Venezuela, once a rich and stable South American nation, has descended into chaos.

The Conversation Global has followed events in the country closely, commissioning local experts to explain the unexplainable. Here, we bring you our best news and analysis of Venezuela’s crisis, written by the people who live it every day.

For Venezuela, there may be no happily ever after

In the face of rising protest, Venezuela’s government has called on the military to squelch dissent. Efecto Eco /Wikimedia, CC BY, CC BY

Venezuela’s opposition has called a 48-hour strike to stop the Maduro government from rewriting the constitution. But grassroots democracy may not be able to save the Bolivarian Republic. Miguel Angel Latouche

Fight or flight? For young Venezuelans, that is the question

Those who’ve stayed in Venezuela are there to fight. Hugo Londoño/flickr, CC BY-SA, CC BY-SA

As violence spikes, hunger spreads, and their country unravels, the youth of Venezuela must decide whether to join the resistance at home or build their lives abroad. Emilio Osorio Alvarez

Inside Venezuela’s economic collapse

How is a country that was once South America’s richest now on the verge of bankruptcy? A Venezuelan economist breaks down his country’s complicated descent into chaos. Henkel García U

Venezuela has a fake news problem too

The president has fled the country. An activist has died in jail. A military coup is afoot. Fake news is dividing Venezuelans, making a peaceful end to its profound crisis ever less likely. Miguel Angel Latouche

Is Venezuela’s military finally getting restless?

If the military abandons Venezuela’s power-grabbing president, it’s game over for the Maduro regime, which relies on the army’s willingness to continue repressing, even killing, the citizens it is supposed to protect. Benigno Alarcón

Rex Tillerson’s long, troubled history in Venezuela

The ConversationVenezuela and ExxonMobil have been fighting over oil for decades. How will Rex Tillerson’s history impact relations between the US and Venezuela now that he’s leading the US State Department? Sary Levy-Carciente and María Teresa Romero

Catesby Holmes, Global Commissioning Editor, The Conversation and Stephan Schmidt, Audience Developer, The Conversation

