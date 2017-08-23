Global Solutions EP4: Interview With H.E Jakaya Kikwete, Former President of Tanzania at the World Scout Conference

At the 41st World Scout Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, Adedayo sits with His Excellency, Former President of the United Republic of Tanzania for a discussion on the role of the Scout Movement as a Solution to Youth Challenges.

H.E Jakaya Kikwete is the fourth President of the United Republic of Tanzania. He gave a keynote at the Opening ceremony of the 41st World Scout Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. Shortly before his keynote address, we sat for a brief interview to discuss his ideas on solutions to tackling challenges young people are facing today and how he thinks the Scout Movement plays a pivotal role in the lives of the Youth.

Scouting + Education

Adedayo: Given your efforts in promoting education during your tenure and the World Scout being the leading non-formal education youth movement in the world, can you talk to us about the importance of scouting and why you think the Movement matters for young people?

H.E : Unfortunately I did not have the opportunity of being a boys scout. I was born in the rural area in 1950, I went to secondary school and saw some friends who were active in the movement. However, my four sons are active members of the movement. They went to camps in and out of the country. In our structure, the President is patron of the National Scout Organization (NSO), so I've been working with them on the things they want assistance with. The scout movement is a useful thing. The non-formal education trains them to have skills to be good citizens, serve communities and serve humanity.

Leadership

Adedayo: "global Citizen" is a term young people use most often today. Our generation regard themselves as change makers but unfortunately Leadership In governments seem to be lacking, leaving young people to sort of cater for themselves. As a leader, what words do you have to encourage youth to be active citizens?

H.E: It all depends as what you define as Leadership in government. There is always leadership in government but today's world is quite different. When I was growing up, I was born 1950 and I'm 67 now--you had the parents as almost the core source of information and then you had the school where they are taught to read and write, from primary to secondary etc … as information source. Theses days with the advancement of technology, the internet, social media … our kids learn from different sources like mobile phone and social media and they acquire habits that are surprising from these sources. Like my grandsons who take my mobile phones first thing when they see me and navigate through my phone to the games, something I can't figure out and they are only three or four years old. Today, the nurturing of young people is multifaceted. Government’s complain is that this is not the young people doing what we want them to do. Some go into drugs etc and you can't really blame the government for everything. We are in a world that is reinventing. Many Government are investing a lot into the education of their young people! I don't know any Government that is not investing in the education of their youth or listening to the young people.

How can young people get the govt to pay attention to them?

Of course there are many ways. They have to be organized. The Government can't just cater to every young person on the street. 63% of the population in Tanzania are young people -- where they are over 50 million people, so that means 30 or 40 million young people . You can't listen to all of them. Organizing through youth organizations like the Scout movement is a way to get their voices heard where they present and discuss the issues. In many countries the youth organizations like Boys Scouts and Girls Guide are there for them to put their information across.

How did you engage with young people during your presidency and now post presidency?

For example in our structure in Tanzania we have the youth Council. That's a strong movement because I also grew up in this movement. They discuss issues not only related to party interests but of concern to young people then they present them to me as president. I was quite active, I've always been meeting with the leaders of the student organizations. I meet them, talk to them and we have the National Youth Council who present their ideas to us. We have forums where young people sit down and discuss their ideas to us.

Young people attend forums but what happens after these conversations have been had? How can it become effective?

Follow up is the responsibility of those who are attending the forum. You got your forums and received resolutions then follow up on those resolution. If you don't follow up on those resolutions then you don't blame anybody, it is you who is to blame. I am talking from my own experience, i've had meetings with student leaders and national youth councils , with some organizations predominantly youth in the movie or film industries where they talk about the issues that concern them and we try to find solutions to them.

Can you share some Success stories?

Let's talk about youth empowerment, I made commitment to youth empowerment in my tenure. Some of them who had just finished University, I made them district commissioners and they never let me down. I took a lot of risks giving positions to young people because I grew up that way. The founding fathers just gave me responsibility at a very tender age which made me believe that young people can, but the only thing they need is just give them opportunity. In my government we have young people -- discuss student loans and we try to increase the loans. We tried to address issues that present challenges to the system- for instance we tried to help youth in the music industry and how they've been short-changed by the recording industry… and so on!

Africa

Adedayo: " African scouts need support from government"-- a concern a delegate brought forward during the forum you had yesterday with the Africa Scout region. Africa has a booming youth population, over 200 million but yet only 5 million engaged scouts. What are the positives of having a booming youth population?

H.E: 226 million youth , 320 million by 2030 and a billion by 2050. Those are the predictions. Young people are an asset now and in the future. Of course they are a challenge when you have to invest in preparing them to be productive citizens -- that is why we invest in education. If they have access to quality education then you have an effective workforce. Whether in employment or in self employment. That's why the challenge we have is to invest in their education. The Scout movement also is the non formal education where that empowers them with confidence and they become good citizens. First, invest in their education which i'm sure the government is doing and the Scout movement is helping with that and then of course they need job opportunities. They need self employment -- the answer to that is growing the economy. You can't create jobs when the economy is not growing. When you have sound economic policies which are going to promote growth and development in the country, that's how you create jobs for the young people.

On Entrepreneurship: if you educate them then they have the skills required by the job market and they have the skills to be self- employed , so that is where entrepreneurship skills is important. By also creating the venture funds that these young people can have access to when they want to be self employed is another key.

How can the governments from various African countries support their respective scout movements?

In the case of the Scout movement, the President is the Patron of the NSO and the minister of education is the president of an NSO. So you have full involvement of the government in the development of the scout movement. I don't know what the issues are in the other countries but i’m sure the issues would not be raised by our NSO because there is close cooperation between the government and the NSO there. Minister of education in Tanzania recently gave nstructions to all schools to ensure that they factor properly the Scouts in schools. Every country is different .

Global

Adedayo: On a global scale, what is your message to young people ?

To take formal education seriously because it prepares them for active citizenship. Unemployment is everywhere in the world but that does not mean you cancel going to universities. These are two issues:

You have issue of education which should not stop because at the moment there are 261 million young people out of school and 131 million are in Africa. These people are in the age gap of the the boys scouts and girls guide. Don't stop education but rather deal with economic growth and development so that you will be able to absorb the situation. Full employment may be difficult to attain but also what you do is reduce unemployment. Also train young people so they can become entrepreneurs--they become creative and think about what they want to do, mentor them and create the possibilities for them to access finance. Accessing finance is one of the key challenges which Tanzania and everywhere else has been facing. I tried to create a financing facility but I think it was not done well. We spent a lot of money but the result was not that good. So we really have got to do that.

How can young people stay motivated?

I was a young person once. So if I can make it, a young person today can make it. There are opportunities for young people. We should not get to the point of assuming that because some are not employed then all the young people have no future. That's a terrible assumption. The challenges are there but a lot is also happening. New jobs are also being created, old people are retiring and young people are taking over their positions. Not everyone is unemployed!