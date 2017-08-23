Global Warming's Insidious Effect on Diabetes

After what seems like a never-ending stream of superstorms, droughts, floods, and wildfires, there should be little doubt that climate change is having a dramatic impact on our lives. But global warming may also be causing other, subtler impacts on our health. Earlier studies, including a blistering 2012 BMC Public Health report, found that our ever-expanding waistlines were having the unintended consequence of pushing the mercury higher, as more resources were being used to cool, nourish and transport our excess weight, a trend that scientists say contributes to climate change because increased fossil fuel requirements result in more greenhouse gas emissions.

Really, this is just simple science. Energy use is a function of the basal metabolic rate, or the amount of energy an individual consumes at rest. Big bodies need more food, which means more food must be produced, packaged, transported and refrigerated, increasing our overall electricity and fuel needs. Heavier bodies also need more fuel to move around as engines and motors strain under increased demands. Are you getting the picture?

More recently, as climate change plays havoc with the weather, an unintended but not unusual consequence of obesity—diabetes—is also on the rise. Indeed, climate change and diabetes are flipsides of the same coin, says a newly published study in the peer-reviewed journal, BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. This study found a corresponding increase in the number of type 2 diabetes diagnoses—more than 100,000 annually in the U.S. alone—when temperatures rise by just by just one degree Celsius or 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scientists have long predicted that even the slightest temperature increase could herald disaster, leading to rising sea levels, lower crop yields, and extinction of already vulnerable species resulting from habitat loss. We know that climate change can create favorable conditions for the spread of some lethal conditions, including water-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever, thanks to rising temperatures that expand disease-spreading mosquitoes’ range, as well as cholera, legionella, salmonella, and other water-borne illnesses.

Diabetes, of course, isn’t a water-borne illness. It’s not an infectious disease either. People develop type 2 diabetes when their bodies become less sensitive to insulin, the result most often of extra pounds and a sedentary lifestyle. Lowered insulin sensitivity, in turn, causes blood sugar spikes, that left untreated, can eventually lead to heart disease, nerve damage, kidney disease and other serious health issues.

In the BMJ study, Dutch researchers fingered an unusual suspect as the cause of the rise in diabetes cases—brown fat. Known also as brown adipose tissue, or BAT, this fat kicks into gear when temperatures are low and the body draws on an additional heat source (burning fat and glucose) to stay warm.

A small but highly regarded 2015 Nature Medicine study of 8 adults with type 2 diabetes found that after 10 days in moderately cold weather, the subjects’ metabolisms improved and they became more insulin sensitive, reversing a key symptom of the disease. A 2016 study found a correlation between outside temperature and a measure of long-term blood sugar called HbA1c. When temperatures rose, so did the subjects’ HbA1c.

Even when the researchers adjusted for the obesity prevalence in each state, they found that each 1-degree temperature increase was associated with 2.9 additional cases of diabetes per 10,000 people. Bottom line: the warmer the location, the higher the incidence of diabetes. And there was no apparent geographical pattern which could explain this association, the researchers said.

The study wasn’t designed to show the link between air temperature and diabetes, but the researchers concluded that BAT didn’t have much work to do when temperatures are already warm, and this decrease in BAT activity with increasing environmental temperature adversely affected glucose metabolism, leading to an increase in type 2 diabetes incidents.