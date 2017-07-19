GLOBAL WINERIES FIGHTING BACK AGAINST GLOBAL WARMING By John Mariani

At a time when the United States is pulling out of the Paris Accords on climate change, the world’s vintners are already working hard both to counteract its effects already evident in the vineyards and to experiment with ways to cut their energy footprint and to restore balance to their terroirs.

This was brought into riveting focus at VINEXPO 2017, the bi-annual exposition in Bordeaux, France, that gathers thousands of industry professionals, from vintners to buyers. There, last month, the seminar with the provocative title “Fire & Rain: Climate Change and the Wine Industry” was delivered to a packed room, including many journalists, who came to hear the warnings about, and the countermeasures to, global warming that may have a radical effect on how grapes are grown and how wines are made in the future.

Hosted by Dana Nigro, senior editor of Wine Spectator, the panel consisted of John P. Holdren, Harvard University professor of environmental science and policy, who served as President Barack Obama’s science adviser and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy; Miguel A. Torres (above), President of Bodegas Torres, an internationally recognized leader in efforts to reduce winery carbon emissions and educate the wine industry about climate change; Gaia Gaja, a member of the fifth generation of her family to own and manage Barbaresco's renowned Gaja winery and the second generation to run Gaja Family Wine Estates, with Ca' Marcanda in Bolgheri and Pieve Santa Restituta in Montalcino; and Kathryn Hall, proprietor of Napa Valley’s HALL Wines, a leader in energy efficiency with one of the world’s only LEED Gold-certified wineries and Gold-certified tasting rooms.

Holdren presented the most up-to-date scientific data on how global warming has begun to affect vineyards around the world, in many cases as something of a boon to regions like Bordeaux and Burgundy that always crave more heat and sunshine. Indeed, on the day of the seminar the temperature in Bordeaux had soared close to 100 degrees and stayed there for the entire length of VINEXPO events.

Holdren’s contentions were backed up by a June article in Forbes in which Denis Dubourdieu , winemaker and professor of oenology at the University of Bordeaux, reported that the French climate definitely warmed between 2000 and 2010 and, despite variations from year to year, France had produced a number of great vintages within that decade. He also said that even slight movements in temperature and rainfall have an effect on good vintages in such terroirs. By the same token, too dramatic effects of climate can be “unfriendly,” including increased sugar levels, cooked wines, toughened tannins and poor aging of wines already tired when bottled.

In the same article David Adelsheim of Oregon’s Adelsheim Vineyard was unequivocal in having deep concerns over extreme weather patterns, as does Frederick Frank of New York State’s Dr. Konstantin Frank Wine Cellars, who said the Finger Lakes growing season has been extended, harvest dates are earlier, grape maturity has been altered and, more important, winters have become quite volatile.

At the VINEXPO seminar, Miguel Torres said that in Chile “we have had fires of historic dimensions and frequency. This is weather we have not seen in the last fifty years.” At the Torres wineries they are trying a myriad of techniques to blunt the effects of CO2 emissions, including experiments to capture CO2 with algae and in greenhouses.

“We are recovering CO2 from fermentation,” he said, “and in the building materials we use and the weight of the bottles for our wines. Planting density has been cut back and we are experimenting with ancient varietals that can take the heat better, and, of course, we want to plant in higher altitudes when we can.” He also noted that someday he hopes to own a Tesla electric car.

Gaia Gaja (above with her father Angelo)said that her family has always been very sensitive to the long-term effects of what they do within their terroir. “Viticulture requires a long relationship with the land to know it, to modify, and when to leave it alone. The challenge is in the vineyards, where you pay a high price for extreme temperatures. For one thing, you get very ripe grapes and high alcohol. Warm weather attracts moths and insects. You can’t manipulate the grapes when they get to the winery. It is why we only hire full-time workers who know our vineyards and how to work within them. Part-time amateurs take a long time to learn that.”

Gaja is throwing everything into the battle against global warming: Growing grass higher so it doesn’t drink so much water; cutting the grass to make a blanket for the ground in cold months; planting many species of flowers and trees like cypress to attract beneficial birds and insects. “If you have abundant life in a vineyard,” she says, “you will have a thriving ecosystem.”

One new frontier in the battle is to create “sexual confusion” within the insect community, whereby pheromones are used to disturb the males’ responses to females, preventing the next generation. “The problem,” said Gaja, “is that if we do such experiments in our 700 hectares of vineyards, we have to convince our neighbors to do it too or else it doesn’t work.”

Kathryn Hall (above), who does own a Tesla as well as a Prius, once served as U.S. ambassador in agriculture, and admitted that in her vineyards in Napa Valley, “We do make wine from very ripe fruit and more structure, because, quite frankly, that’s what people like to drink.”