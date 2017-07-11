Global Youth and the Rise of Education: A Reflection for Malala Day

Tomorrow is Malala Yousafzai’s 20th birthday and is celebrated as Malala Day by the United Nations as it commemorates not only her birthday, but also the day she delivered a powerful speech at the UN to call for worldwide access to education. It was her first public speech since being targeted by the Taliban for her commitment to education.

I’m encouraged by our global youth today and their unwavering commitment to education. Young people all over the world are refusing to accept their circumstances and are finding motivation from inside themselves. They’ve risen to this challenge with a level of drive, desire, and passion. They understand that in order to have a better life and better opportunities than their parents had, they need to be educated.

Many have a deep dissatisfaction and refuse to continue living in poverty. Once they discover what’s possible, an alternative way of living in other contexts, their ambition drives them to pursue it fully.

My mother’s parents were immigrants from Germany and the boys of the family learned brick and stone masonry in the snowy cold of Michigan. My mother lived in a community, which had a one-room schoolhouse. There weren’t many resources and not many people placed a high importance placed on education. You had to keep persevering. You had to keep doing the homework and intentionally moving forward. You had to be self-motivated, but she also had a teacher who encouraged her to continue and instilled in her a sense of hope for the future. While her siblings were dropping out of school to start working, my mother stayed in. She was the first child in that family to earn a college degree. Thanks to her influence, my dad also developed the same priorities and passed them along to me, and I along to my children and grandchildren. When one person changes and moves out to do something, that choice changes the trajectory of their lives. Her dedication to education surely affected my life and the lives of my children.

Education can mean the difference between continuing the generational cycle of poverty for an entire family or creating new opportunities and thriving. This is true especially among young girls. Through our work at Food for the Hungry, we’ve seen parents suffering under the weight of poverty that forces them to sell their daughters into marriage as young as 10 years old. Since they can’t afford to provide for them any longer, selling them seems to be the only option they have for survival or ensuring their other children have enough to eat. This practice robs young girls of the chance to finish school and seek out greater opportunities. It robs them of fully living out their God-given talents.

While traveling in Bangladesh I met a woman who was a part of one of our savings groups and she was committed to keeping her daughter in school to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. I know that I might never personally see the impact of that choice, but I know that the mother’s support and the daughter’s dedication to a better future will change that family forever.