Globalism and Its Implications on Medical Tourism

Since the early 1900s, people from all over the world have traveled across national borders or overseas to get treatment. That’s how the new health trend referred to as health travel or medical tourism has emerged. It refers to citizens of developed countries that prefer traveling to developing countries, where they can get the same quality of treatmentsthe seek at diminished costs. That’s primarilybecause, in theirhome countries, the costs associated with healthcare have reached astronomical sums.

According to a recent report by the CDC, as many as 1.5 million Americans travelled overseas for medical care in 2016. It’s worth noting that this trend will have a considerable influence on the healthcare system in industrialized and developing countries around the world.

A Global Phenomenon that Cannot Be Ignored

The increasing demand for top-of-the-line health services is a worldwide phenomenon. Aspects such as the demographic change, the aging population, in particular, as well as its requirements for medical services, have played a crucial role in this respect.

Additionally, epidemiological change and the rising occurrence of chronic conditions have determined the improvement and the demand for health services.

The increased cost of health services at home has been a considerable factor, as well. The option of getting excellent treatment in less developed countries at diminished costs has led to patients looking for treatment overseas. Apart from that, the globalization of healthcare is pronounced by the ever-increasing international trade in health services and products.

For instance, in Southeast Asia, the health sector is developing at a fast pace. That is widely attributed to the rapid growth of the private sector and, of course, medical tourism, which could be seen as a profitable business opportunity. Many countries focus heavily on medical marketing and on providing excellent medical services at competitive rates with tourist packages.

What is more, the governments of these countries play a vital marketing role in the developing and maturation of their respective medical industries. There is an ongoing trend in Southeast Asia, namely Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, which are the primary medical centers for medical tourism. In these countries, patients may benefit from medical tourist visas that are provided by the government agencies.

Moreover, governments in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam are also interested in promoting this lucrative industry. Needless to say, medical tourism is associated with many economic advantages for the countries involved. That is why governments expressed their interest in attracting more and more patients from overseas.

The Costs

It’s worth noting that medical tourism is a global, multibillion-dollar phenomenon that is anticipated to keep expanding in the years to come. The availability of means of transportation and the reduced costs associated with that will make it possible.

Evidently, for the person interested in getting healthcare services, the cost is a fundamental consideration. Since medical care is expensive in the US and other parts of the world, insurance companies and employers see medical tourism as a means of lowering those costs.