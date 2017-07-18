Globetrotter’s Guide to Exploring Large Condoms

This article is dedicated to each and every woman who has heard a man say “They don’t make condoms big enough for me...” and the men who (up until now) have endured this painful dilemma. Several years ago, I tried to just look the other way when viral videos abounded showing pranksters putting condoms over their legs, arms and heads. While I certainly agreed with the sentiment that “yes, condoms stretch and it’s lame to refuse to wear one…”, until fairly recently most manufacturers and retailers took an overly simplistic one-size-fits-all approach.

At Lucky Bloke, we have spent the last seven years advocating for a wider range of condom sizes in order to improve the pleasure and safety of sex with condoms. Almost all condom users will easily discover a much improved fit when given even just three basic size categories to choose from. As our global condom research has shown time and time again, finding that perfect fit is often the key to taking sex with condoms from lame to “lit”.

Many (even those who’ve been using condoms for decades) have little idea how to find the most comfortable and pleasurable condom for their needs. This leads to men (and women) suffering through standard condoms that are (too big or) too small.

Here’s a cheeky way to begin figuring out what condom size you (or your partner) needs to get your condom exploration off to the best possible start.

I receive emails from men who are genuinely surprised that larger condoms exist in great abundance, and that using these gems truly does make sex more pleasurable than squeezing by any means necessary into a ‘standard’ fit. Others are actually surprised to find that they require a larger condom. (And then, perhaps even more surprised, how much more pleasurable their sex becomes once a condom fits.)

R. from GA recently wrote: Wow. I had just resigned myself to either taking risks or not enjoying sex with condoms. Little did I realize that I am "large!" This assortment has helped me realize that there is pleasure in sex with condoms and that there's a world to explore in the different types of condoms available.

The need for larger condoms is real. And fortunately, the range available is, literally, quite wide.

Globally, the larger or more generously girthy category of condoms covers a range spanning 54mm to 69mm. This is about three times as much range as offered by standard/medium (50-54mm) or smaller (45-50mm) condom size categories.

The best news is that if your condom is too tight, even much too tight, there is almost guaranteed to be a condom out there you simply have not tried yet, which will be able to provide just the right amount of spaciousness for maximum pleasure (and relief). I’ve put together a handy reference list of some of the best larger condoms available.

Naked Luxury 54mm and 57mm - German Engineering, US Brand Over 15 years in the making, with the goal of creating the most pleasurable latex condom ever, Naked's "Pleasure Fit Technology" was developed with a German condom company recognized worldwide as one of the most innovative in the industry. Ultra-thin soft latex and Naked’s internationally patented design allow for an unparalleled balance of thinness and sensitivity. The Naked Luxury condom is available in five different sizes, the largest two being: 54mm and 57mm. They are meant to securely fit at the base of the penis and then feature a flared pleasure-shaped body. With greatest attention to detail, each condom is also coated with an exclusive silicone-based, hypoallergenic lubricant made in Germany for Naked.

Beyond Seven (Okamoto) Mega Big Boy - Japan Okamoto is the undisputed leader in Japanese condom technology. This is underlined with the recent introduction of Mega Big Boy (distributed via their sister-brand Beyond Seven) has a shaft measuring 57 +/- 2mm wide and a flared head measuring at 75mm. These ultra-thin sheaths are made from a superior quality Sheerlon latex. You'll notice the thinness of this condom provides an exceptional feel without compromising strength. With a wider design and larger dimension than many large condoms, you'll find it offers a comfortable, pleasure-enhancing fit.

This is the largest Japanese condom available in the US. And it's important to point out, as while most "larger" Japanese condoms are larger than the typical US or european standard-fit condom, they're a tad bit tighter and shorter than the typical larger-fit condom.

Lifestyles SKYN Large - USA SKYN Large is the first (and currently, only) large premium condom made from polyisoprene – a scientifically formulated non-latex material that delivers ultimate sensitivity. Polyisoprene provides a softer, more natural feel than latex, combining the strength of latex with the sensitivity of a thinner condom. New condom materials (read: non-latex condoms) are the next direction for increased safer sex pleasure. Ideal for people with latex allergies or latex sensitivity; however, it is such a great condom many couples simply enthusiastically enjoy it over latex counterparts. Another plus, no latex odor!

Kimono Microthin & MAXX Lare Flare - Japan Japan has truly perfected the art of the thin condom. Kimono Microthin Large is one of the thinnest large latex condoms available and is the perfect fit for men who are looking for a longer shaft and more headroom than the standard condom. Kimono MAXX Large Flare also offers a longer shaft and (much) more headroom (54mm at the base and 66mm at the head). Both condoms are on the smaller side for the entire large condom category measuring at 54mm (base). They are perfect for the man who feels standard condoms are a bit too restrictive.

CRITICAL NOTE: ALL condoms, especially ultra-thin condoms, require additional lubricant to enhance pleasure and safety (reduce breaking).

GLYDE Maxi - Australia GLYDE Maxi condoms are the result of patented technology for ultrathin latex condom production; they maximize sensation for both partners, while never compromising strength or reliability. A socially engaged Australian brand for 20+ years, GLYDE surpasses international quality standards with this comfortable, premium vegan condom for the connoisseur who requires more room. These are truly superior condoms. Kudos to GLYDE, as they have long provided options in all 3 size categories.

ONE The Legend - USA The innovation behind ONE The Legend is that not only is it wider and longer than a standard condom, it features a unique shape with a bit of extra room at the base and the tip, while it has a more secure fit in the middle. As constriction at the base is a common complaint of the more thickly endowed, this provides welcome relief. The extra headroom also provides less restrictive movement that many men find quite pleasurable. Another great perk is the price, this is lowest priced condom on the list.

RFSU Grande - Sweden Last but not least, RFSU is a premium line of luxury condoms imported from Sweden. Grande is a great option for those who find an average condom a bit snug. The silky, ultrathin condom is longer and wider with a secure base and a more spacious head. RFSU condoms are made of the highest quality latex, silicone lubricated and also vegan. For all of you condom trivia buffs: RFSU is manufactured by the Swedish Association for Sexuality Education (translated from Swedish: Riksförbundet för sexuell upplysning - RFSU) – a Swedish non-profit organization founded in 1933.

So you see, there’s a lot more to larger condoms than tired old Magnum memes might lead you to believe. Chose a few off the list and get lucky. Once you’ve experienced a properly fitting condom your world will truly expand. As for me. My next stop? Penning the Globetrotter’s Guide to Exploring Smaller Condoms, of course!