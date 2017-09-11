Gloria Steinem Just Went To Her First Fashion Week Show

New York Fashion Week has found its latest front row star: Feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

The 83-year-old activist and author attended designer Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2018 collection runway show on Sunday. She sat in the front row alongside poet and activist Cleo Wade, and former Chief of Staff to Hillary Clinton Huma Abedin. Activist DeRay Mckesson and poet Rupi Kaur were also in attendance.

Steinem posted on her Instagram account about the experience, writing: “There is a first time for everything, even at 83! First #nyfw show.” She also praised Gurung, calling him “a kind man doing great work in fashion and beyond.”

After the show, Gurung tweeted about the experience of having Steinem in attendance.

“Dreams do come true,” he wrote. “Her life has been an inspiration. Forever grateful for this moment... Gloria Steinem is my ultimate superhero.”

There’s likely a reason that Gurung was able to get Steinem to show up for him, as the designer has long interwoven politics with fashion.

He has been a vocal advocate for expanding conventional and limiting ideas of beauty through his runway shows and beyond. In February 2017, he launched a collection with plus-size brand Lane Bryant and he ended his Fall 2017 runway show with models walking out in T-shirts that had slogans like, “Nevertheless she persisted,” “I am an immigrant” and “We will not be silenced.” His Spring 2018 show was themed, “Stronger in Color.”

Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images DeRay Mckesson, Jaime King, Gloria Steinem, Elaine Welteroth and Cleo Wade attend Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2017.

As Mckesson told WWD on Sunday: “Prabal is a great example of somebody using their platform to make sure that he is using his platform to spread positive messages about resistance.”