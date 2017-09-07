GLORIOUS BITES semi-final event: Boston and Divine Design Center

A CULINARY OHM

Now repeat after me: food and wine, wine and food. Okay good. If there is any mantra worth repeating, it is that of great food and perfectly paired wine. Thankfully, Boston’s largest European showroom is extending its reach from modern interiors to gastronomic feats. For one night only, Divine Design Center has partnered with California’s Gloria Ferrer Winery in hosting their national cooking competition. Divine opens its doors on the picturesque North End Waterfront to the nation’s most promising chefs in a battle for this year’s Glorious Bites Challenge.

JUDGEMENT DAY

But, what kind of a competition would it be if there were no judges? Alas, Gloria Ferrer Winery excitedly finds judgment-day solace in their efforts to secure some of the country’s biggest personalities in the culinary industry. So, who exactly is on deck for Boston’s cast of competition judges?

CATHERINE SMART OF MILK STREET

Catherine reigns queen supreme in Boston’s culinary scene. Outside of her vast contributions within the food pub world, the editor/food writer also shines in her role on the publically syndicated TV show Milk Street. Catherine, along with her television co-host, Christopher Kimball teach culinary lessons out of their Boston headquarters where both cooking, and editorial take place in the same token. Milk Street, located in the heart of Boston’s financial district (i.e. 177 Milk Street) maintains the true spirit of the art of cooking. The Milk Street namesake publishes their own food-based magazine, while spreading their unique approach to culinary experience within Boston, and beyond.

SUSIE ANDERSON OF WE ARE NOT MARTHA

Susie Anderson of We are not Martha started blogging to show the world that cooking and baking good food doesn’t have to be difficult. Most importantly, it should be fun. She’s been sharing original recipes for meals, baked goods, cocktails, and more on We are not Martha for ten years. Susie’s recipes have appeared in publications such as The Huffington Post and Bon Appétit, and she has been a regular contributor to Parade magazine and PBS Food. Her culinary icon is Martha Stewart, of course! Her favorite guilty pleasure? Absolutely anything involving peanut butter. And cheese. Probably not together. But maybe.

CHEF JENNIFER LUTTRELL OF PT. REYES FARMSTEAD CHEESE

If fate is real, then so too is the timeless tale of loving thy neighbor. Neighbors, friends, and perfect complements; Gloria Ferrer Winery partners with their Sonoma County neighbor Pt. Reyes Farmstead Cheese for another year in blissful wine and cheese meanderings; Nay, in actuality the loyal companion a la culinary showdowns. Gloria Ferrer, as it turns out has great taste in cheese. For, PRF Cheese epitomizes the old school tastes and practices slowly becoming extinct in 2017. The Sonoma cheese-makers are not just a marvel in an era of mass production, but their adherence to real, fresh ingredients from cows grazed on their fields enrapture foodies in unadulterated bliss. But, in the case of Glorious Bites, Point Reyes lends out their own gastro-talent as this year’s keynote judge. Luttrell has been the Executive Chef of The Fork, a Culinary and Educational Center on the Giacomini family dairy at Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company in Point Reyes, California, since 2011. For the second year in a row, she will serve as the Glorious Bites Keynote Judge at each Gloria Ferrer Glorious Bites Challenge event and has created a delicious signature appetizer using the iconic Point Reyes Original Blue!

And, one more surprise judge still waits to be revealed…

DOLING OUT THE DETAILS

Boston finds itself part of a cross-country, culinary exploration, which takes place in four different cities. All of which lend themselves in a fast-paced journey to 2017’s Glorious Bites winner. Event-goers will find themselves immersed inside Divine’s 8,000 square foot showroom, where two large-scale, live Gaggenau kitchens will be alive and kicking. And, of course, thanks to who else but Gloria Ferrer, endless amounts of wine and sparkling champagne will be flowing to the hum of the GF’s Wines and Caves.

The Semi-Final event takes place October 3rd, 2017 at 2 Battery Wharf, Boston MA 02109, i.e. Divine Design Center’s “glorious” showroom. Tickets can be purchased HERE through the Glorious Bites ticket/event portal. The silver, sparkly doors of our showroom swing open at 6 pm, and we’re already buzzing in anticipation. See you there.