Gluten and Wine, How to Avoid Micro Contamination

Wine. I enjoy it so much I completed Level 1 of the sommelier certification and started studying Level 2 (now there’s a useless piece of trivia LOL). …I didn’t do it to become a sommelier, I just wanted to understand the decadent elixir better… and in all fairness, Level 1 is quite easy.

On to gluten…

In my first course on gluten, I talked about fining agents being wheat based (rare, but does happen) as well as the practice of using flour paste to seal the barrels (that’s how strong gluten is, it can hold wood together… imagine what it’s doing to your gut…)

7 years later I’m surprised to see the topic come up since most consider it a “micro-detail”. It’s exactly those details that get people sick when they think they’re doing everything right and can’t track down the hidden source of gluten.

Celiac / Coeliac Disease is a Detail Disease. I think that’s going to be my tag line since I say it 100 times a week…

FLOUR PASTE TO SEAL BARRELS

“Decanter” posted an article about gluten and wine, and you can expect to see every food and beverage entity in the world talking about it because this topic is only growing. You can’t talk food or drink anymore without talking gluten.

Michael Apstein, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School: “Wine could be contaminated if the winemaking team uses flour-based paste to seal barrels.”

It’s rare and old school, but it can still happen. It’s also not limited to wine makers. The picture below is flour paste being used to seal barrels for cognac. Most manufacturers use paraffin wax, but a handful still use flour paste, usually made of rye flour.

FINING AGENTS

David Lapsley, sommelier at The Taynuilt, Etive Restaurant, Scotland: “Gluten, which is a very efficient fining agent, does have its limitations. It does allow for vegan friendly wine, but in turn raises concerns with coeliac sufferers. You can use a centrifuge to remove the gluten after the fining process, but this would add expense and the concentration of gluten in wine after fining is below harmful levels.”

SOLUTION

There’s only one. Follow the trail. You have to call or write the winemaker and ask what they’re using as a fining agent, then ask about the barrels. They might not know how the barrels are being sealed, and if they don’t, get the name of their supplier and make another call.

Once you know which wines are safe, you create a list and stick to it. I know, I know, it’s not why you bought a wine log. Every new wine needs to be explored if you want to be “bulletproof” about it.

This is Celiac / Coeliac. I live it too, so no further words are necessary.