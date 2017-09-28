Gluten Free Eats: Tali and Tali Dolce

After my visit to Tali Restaurant and Tali Dolce today all I can say is “wow”! The gluten free world in NYC has been buzzing with rave reviews about these two spots for a few weeks now and I couldn’t wait to finally visit them for myself.

Located side by side on the southeast corner of 26th and Lexington, Tali Restaurant and Tali Dolce offer a wide range of culinary delights. Rooted in redesigning Italian classics, Tali Restaurant boasts a large selection of classic paninis, pastas, salads, soups, and innovative brunch dishes; while Tali Dolce provides a delicious selection of desserts including cookies, ice cream, tiramisu, and even homemade snickers!

Not only can you enjoy a beautiful sit-down meal at Tali, but diners can also easily pop in to grab a quick bite. I am always on the lookout for fast, easy, convenient, and delicious gluten free options, especially for lunch, and Tali certainly answers the call!

Before my visit today I spent some time scrolling through their online menu dreaming about which of their mouthwatering bites I would try- should I get the mozzarella sticks? Or the crispy potatoes? Or perhaps one of the many pasta dishes?

Ultimately I decided on the meatball parmesan panini. I can’t remember the last time I had a meatball parm sandwich! It was even better than I remembered- absolutely delicious and so filling! The panini even came with a tomato dipping sauce- it was amazing!

I also made sure to grab a chocolate chip cookie from Tali Dolce before leaving. It had the perfect consistency of a “regular” cookie. It was so convincing, I honestly couldn’t even tell that it was gluten free.

If you live in New York City or are just passing through for a visit please make sure you stop by Tali and Tali Dolce. They are open for lunch, dinner, and brunch. Thank you Tali for providing truly celiac-safe and delicious meals! I know I’ll be stopping in again very soon.

*Disclaimer: All opinions presented are my own. I was not paid or compensated to endorse any party mentioned in this article. *

Hannah Ross Crane Meatball parmesan panini

Hannah Ross Crane, taken at Tali Restaurant The exterior of Tali Restaurant

Hannah Ross Crane, at Tali Dolce The amazing case of desserts and muffins!