Go Bananas for N’ice Cream

Published on Clean Plates

By Lindsay Cohn

Ice cream is synonymous with summer but the sugar crash and, for some of us, dairy bloat, take away the fun. Luckily, the Internet giveth “n’ice cream.” These luscious, creamy, indulgent treats are made with a base of banana or avocado, so you get all the goodness in a healthy dessert that loves you back. Here are five of our favorite healthy super easy ice cream recipes, sure to please any palate, including the Avocado Pistachio Banana Ice Cream from Divine Healthy Food (pictured above).

We all scream for this indulgent n’ice cream from A Dash of Megnut. Natural peanut butter is rich in omega 6 fatty acids and makes this frozen dessert extra creamy (almond butter would be awesome, too). Vegan chocolate chunks take this one to the next level.

This tropical delight from Courtney’s Sweets is a perfect cool-down on a hot day. Bananas are full of electrolytes—calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and sodium—which are vital to nerve and muscle function and lost when you sweat, while strawberries and mangoes pack immunity-boosting vitamin C.

This recipe from Make it Naked calls for just three ingredients: Bananas, raspberries and coconut milk. All you have to do is blend them in your food processor; sprinkle on some chopped walnuts, shredded coconut or cacao nibs if you feel like getting fancy.

Mint chocolate chip is a classic. This treat from Eating Bird Food is as scrumptious as the original, but it doesn’t require dairy or an ice cream maker to whip up. Easy, indulgent and full of healthy fats—we’ll take a scoop.

Craving chocolate? Treat yourself to a scoop (or two) of this dessert. Made with just frozen bananas and antioxidant-rich cacao powder, this vegan treat from Bowl of Delicious is as decadent and dreamy as any gelato we’ve ever tried.

Bio: Lindsay Cohn is a wellness writer, yogi and essential oil enthusiast. You can follow her on Instagramand Twitter.

More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:

Connect With Us

Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook