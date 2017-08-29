Go Big. Be Bold.

More than half the American electorate believes the Democratic Party stands for only one thing: Opposition to President Donald Trump.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll taken earlier this summer, 52 percent of respondents said the Democratic Party “just stands against Trump,” while only 37 percent believe the party “stands for something.” The margin increases to 54-35 percent if only registered voters are tallied. America’s current opposition party is defined only by opposition, and voters believe the Democratic Party has no message to offer.

American voters are not entirely wrong. Postmortems after the 2016 presidential election condemned Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, for failing to lay out a coherent economic message during the campaign. Democrats during the New Deal and for many years after claimed to represent the “working man,” but Donald Trump, with his red, slogan-emblazoned caps and plethora of promises, effectively seized that mantle. Clinton and other Democrats running for national office failed to devise a message that resonated with voters. As Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer put it, “When you lose an election to someone who has, say, 40 percent popularity, you look in the mirror and say what did we do wrong?”

Democrats are in a quandary as they contemplate the most effective way to counter President Trump. The president is deeply unpopular — viewed alternately as unhinged, incompetent, and/or downright dangerous — and Democrats appear positioned to make huge gains in the 2018 midterm elections. Yet, party nominees failed to win any of the special elections held this past spring. Granted, those elections were all in traditionally Republican districts, but the series of losses was dispiriting.

Democratic leaders recently unveiled an economic agenda and a new slogan, “A Better Deal.” The agenda rebrands the party’s greatest hits — more and better-paying jobs, lowering healthcare costs, and cracking down on the abuses of big business. It is pretty tepid stuff, crafted to appeal to suburban voters and compete with Trump’s “populism.” As for the new slogan, “A Better Deal” probably will not encourage millions to march. Why only “better?” Why not the “Best Deal?” Why concede rhetorical absolutism to Trump with his “Make America Great Again?”

Trump and the Republican Party appear to be in deep trouble, both for the 2018 midterms and when Trump runs again (if he makes it that far) in 2020. It is tempting for Democrats to sit back and let their opponents implode. After all, Republicans ran for years against President Barack Obama and his supposedly disastrous policies, and they mounted significant gains in 2010 and 2014 and won all levels of the federal government in 2016. Of course, the GOP found out that just being against something — for example, Obamacare — was insufficient in the long run. It helps to have ideas.

The best bet for Democrats is to propose bold new ideas. A good place to start would be healthcare. First, publicly challenge Republicans in Congress to fix the problems with Obamacare, and, then, when the GOP balks, push some version of universal coverage. On healthcare the Democratic Party should stand for universal coverage, a system in which everyone has some form of health insurance paid for in some way. Many progressive Democrats are beginning to insist that the party endorse a single-payer system similar to the one used in Britain, but single payer is a policy choice, not an end or a principle. It is one route to get to universal coverage, and it ultimately may be the best choice for Americans to make. But, other countries achieve universal coverage using different policy choices, and Democrats should be wary of making single-payer healthcare a litmus test for party loyalty.

Another bold idea gaining traction among some Democrats is the concept of a universal child allowance: A monthly stipend for all families with children. Child poverty in America hovers around 20 percent, twice the rate in Germany and seven times the rate in Denmark. Both Germany and Denmark, and most other advanced economies, provide allowances to families with children on the assumption that investing in children is an investment in the future. In the United States, there is a patchwork of programs to aid children living in poverty, but many children in low-income families often get little or no help, while children in wealthier families benefit from generous tax deductions their parents or guardians receive.

Democrats should look to the New Deal and push for a subsidized jobs program. Occasional investment in infrastructure rebuilding creates jobs on a temporary basis, but the country — and the workforce — would benefit from a permanent jobs program that continually modernizes and upgrades the nation’s infrastructure. Along with creating jobs, Democrats should work to boost the quality and rewards of work. One way to do this is to raise the minimum wage to a level that insures wage earners live above the poverty level. A $15-an-hour minimum wage should be part of the party’s platform.

Democrats would do well to remember the words of the most successful and popular Democratic president. In 1940, Franklin Delano Roosevelt wrote, “The Democratic Party has received the support of the electorate only when the party, with absolute clarity, has been the champion of progressive and liberal policies and principles of government.”