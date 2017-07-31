Go See Comme Des Garcons At The Met Before It's Gone

If the entire fashion and style industry was forced to go elsewhere and I could rescue only one thing, I’d rescue Comme des Garcons. Rei Kawakubo’s fashion label is spellbinding. It’s scary like a Victorian gothic novel, but it’s also cute like a cupcake.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is exhibiting some of Kawakubo’s designs right now. Unlike previous Costume Institute shows, this show is curated commendably. The exhibit is like a mysterious maze or a haunted house. Some designs are isolated in corners all by themselves, some are displayed up above, and others are grouped together, like a terrifying girl gang.

The exhibit ends September 4th, so, if you can, go before it’s too late. If you can’t go, here are some my highlights:

This is the first look you see when you enter the exhibit. It makes me think of a paper bag, the kind you carried your gross lunch in to school. It also makes me think of a monster with tumors.

I think this is a wedding dress. But it could be also for a funeral. Since there’s shoulder pads, after the wedding and/or funeral, you could go play football.

These are the kinds of clothes that Queen Elizabeth I would wear (and make all of her courtiers wear, too) if they could have gone out trick or treating on Halloween.

You had to look up to see these two and their sweaters that make it seem like they just got back from a knife fight.

This dress looks as if it was constructed from sacks of laundry.