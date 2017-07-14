"Go suck an ice-cube!"

You would think that after 30 years of counseling hundreds of awesome folks I would have far more professional advice to offer than "Go suck an ice-cube" as a response to "what should I do if I'm about to lose my cool?"

It sounds downright rude and abrasive, right? And you know what? It works almost every single time! EVERY SINGLE TIME she says.

An ice cube? Really? Really!

How is that possible?

Let's examine the basic ice-cube scenario and see how it can calm almost any frayed nerve.

Assuming you do not have a drink in your hand or one at arms' length then you will have to walk out of the room to retrieve the cube which means you are physically extricating yourself from the situation frustrating to you.

Next you have to actually put the cube in your mouth. This simple and meaningless gesture turns out to be quite meaningful when you were previously considering using the same hand in an unproductive manner.

The immediate change in temperature causes minor physiological changes that are at once fairly pleasant and distracting.

Then you get to suck on the cube which any newborn could tell you is VERY soothing. Soothing, suckling, same thing!

There you have it! My professional opinion on how to calm yourself when you're in the midst of an aggravating situation whether it be with your spouse or child, a friend or co-worker, a neighbor or stranger or perhaps your own cranky self

It saves needless apologies that come from saying things you may regret or monies needed to replace broken objects that get caught in the crossfire.

And if one cube is not enough, REPEAT as often as is necessary and make sure to restock the ice tray!

Afterthought; If you try and yell with an ice-cube in your mouth you generally drool which creates giggles in everyone!