Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 12; Greece - The Mainland, The Nothwest and The Peloponnese: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

The third in the blog series on Greek mountain scenery moves from the eastern and northeastern mainland to the northwest and the Peloponnese.

Northwest Greece

Florina

Agios Germanos

Prespa Lakes, Psarades

Kastoria

Pindos Mountains

Konitsa

Aoos Gorge

Vikos Gorge

Ioannina

The Peloponnese

Vouraikos Gorge

Kalavrita

Outer Mani - Kardamyli to Italo

Inner Mani - Areopoli and south

Monemvasia and region

[Upcoming blog next Sunday: The Mountains of Sardinia, Amalfi and San Marino]

By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=