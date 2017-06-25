Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 12; Greece - The Mainland, The Nothwest and The Peloponnese: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

The third in the blog series on Greek mountain scenery moves from the eastern and northeastern mainland to the northwest and the Peloponnese.
Northwest Greece
Florina
Agios Germanos
Prespa Lakes, Psarades
Kastoria
Pindos Mountains
Konitsa
Aoos Gorge
Vikos Gorge
Ioannina
The Peloponnese
Vouraikos Gorge
Kalavrita
Outer Mani - Kardamyli to Italo
Inner Mani - Areopoli and south
Monemvasia and region
[Upcoming blog next Sunday: The Mountains of Sardinia, Amalfi and San Marino]
By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
And: Bussing The Amazon: On The Road With The Accidental Journalist; available with free excerpts on Kindle and in print version at https://www.amazon.com/Bussing-Amazon-Road-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00KNCGD9M
CONVERSATIONS