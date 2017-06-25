Mike Arkus, Contributor Journalist

Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 12; Greece - The Mainland, The Nothwest and The Peloponnese: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

06/25/2017 12:01 pm ET

The third in the blog series on Greek mountain scenery moves from the eastern and northeastern mainland to the northwest and the Peloponnese.

Northwest Greece

Florina

Agios Germanos

Prespa Lakes, Psarades

Kastoria

Pindos Mountains

Konitsa

Aoos Gorge

Vikos Gorge

Ioannina

The Peloponnese

Vouraikos Gorge

Kalavrita

Outer Mani - Kardamyli to Italo

Inner Mani - Areopoli and south

Monemvasia and region

[Upcoming blog next Sunday: The Mountains of Sardinia, Amalfi and San Marino]

By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=

And: Bussing The Amazon: On The Road With The Accidental Journalist; available with free excerpts on Kindle and in print version at https://www.amazon.com/Bussing-Amazon-Road-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00KNCGD9M

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 12; Greece - The Mainland, The Nothwest and The Peloponnese: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

CONVERSATIONS