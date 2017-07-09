Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 14; Corsica: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

The blog series on mountain scenery around the world moves on to the marvelously mountainous island of Corsica, with so many panoramas that it deserves a full positing on its own.
Propriano
Ajaccio to Bastia by train
Bastia
Cap Corse and the northern villages
Nonza and region
St Florent and hinterland
Lancone ravine and Calenzana
From Calvi to Porto
Piana and the Calanques
Niolo and Asco valleys
Corte and the Restonica Valley
South of Corte
The Needles of Bavella
The I Stantari menhirs and the southwest
[Upcoming blog next Sunday: The Mountains of Madeira and the Azores]
By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
And: Bussing The Amazon: On The Road With The Accidental Journalist; available with free excerpts on Kindle and in print version at https://www.amazon.com/Bussing-Amazon-Road-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00KNCGD9M
CONVERSATIONS