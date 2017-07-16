Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 15; Madeira and the Azores: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

The blog series on mountain scenery moves away from Corsica and the Mediterranean to the Atlantic and Madeira and the Azores.
MADEIRA
Serra de Agua
Pico do Arrieiro and the northeast
Encumeada and the northwest
THE AZORES
São Miguel
Santa Maria
Flores
Corvo
Faial
Pico
São Jorge
Terceira
Graciosa
[Upcoming blog next Sunday: The mountains of Northern Island]
By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
And: Bussing The Amazon: On The Road With The Accidental Journalist; available with free excerpts on Kindle and in print version at https://www.amazon.com/Bussing-Amazon-Road-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00KNCGD9M
CONVERSATIONS