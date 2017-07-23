Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 16; Northern Ireland: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

The series on mountains I have met around the world moves on to the United Kingdom’s outlying regions starting with Northern Ireland – again no blather, just photos:

Belfast and the Giant’s Head

Glenarm and region

Giant’s Causeway and region

Mountains of Mourne

[Upcoming blog next Sunday: The mountains of west and north Scotland]

