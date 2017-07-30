Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 17; Western and Northern Scotland: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

Today the photo essay series on mountains I have met around the world alights on Western and Northern mainland Scotland:

Loch Lomond

North to Glen Coe

Eilean Donan

The northwest – from the Munros to Ullapool

From Ullapool northwards

Duncansby Stacks

[Upcoming blog next Sunday: The mountains of the Scottish islands - Skye, the Hebrides]

By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=