Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 22, Alaska, section 1 – from the Inside Passage to Mt. Denali: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

The blog series on mountains I have met around the world hops across from Canada’s Yukon to Alaska for a look, first, at the vast spread from the Inside Passage, then on to Mt. Denali.

THE INSIDE PASSAGE

Ketchikan and Misty Fjord

Icy Strait and Hoonah

Juneau and Mendenhall Glacier

Skagway

Mt. Denali and neighbours

Mt. Denali from the air

[Upcoming blog next Sunday: The mountains of Alaska - from Homer, down the peninsula, to the Aleutian Islands]

By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=