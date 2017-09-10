Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 23, Alaska, section 2 – Homer, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

The blog series on mountains I have met around the world moves westwards from Alaska’s Inside Passage and Mt. Denali to Homer, the Kenai Peninsula and Katmai, down to Kodiak Island, along the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands chain as far as Unalaska and Dutch Harbor.
Homer
Kachemak Bay
Seldovia
Katmai
Kodiak
Alaska Peninsula - Kodiak to Chignik
Castle Cape
Sand Point – Popof and Unga islands
Unimak Island – Isanotski, Roundtop and Shishaldin volcanoes
Unalaska Island and Dutch Harbor
[Upcoming blog next Sunday: A look at some of the world’s spectacular glaciers - the southern hemisphere]
By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
And: Bussing The Amazon: On The Road With The Accidental Journalist; available with free excerpts on Kindle and in print version at https://www.amazon.com/Bussing-Amazon-Road-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00KNCGD9M
CONVERSATIONS