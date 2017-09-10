Go Tell It on the Mountain, Part 23, Alaska, section 2 – Homer, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands: Mountain-Combing on the Looney Front

The blog series on mountains I have met around the world moves westwards from Alaska’s Inside Passage and Mt. Denali to Homer, the Kenai Peninsula and Katmai, down to Kodiak Island, along the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands chain as far as Unalaska and Dutch Harbor.

Homer

Kachemak Bay

Seldovia

Katmai

Kodiak

Alaska Peninsula - Kodiak to Chignik

Castle Cape

Sand Point – Popof and Unga islands

Unimak Island – Isanotski, Roundtop and Shishaldin volcanoes

Unalaska Island and Dutch Harbor

[Upcoming blog next Sunday: A look at some of the world’s spectacular glaciers - the southern hemisphere]

By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=