GO WILD! With Poaching Salmon in Olive Oil

Why Poaching in the Oven Will Change the Way You Enjoy Wild Salmon

Brooke Slezak Olive Oil Poached Wild Salmon with Chile and Citrus.

Not too long ago, a fish-loving friend of mine from Alaska gushed about how delicious wild salmon is when it’s poached in olive oil, especially now during the summer at the height of salmon season. I honestly never think about cooking salmon in a bath of olive oil. Like so many home cooks, I usually bake it in a casserole dish, sauté it in a skillet, or throw it on a hot grill.

I set out to learn what poaching wild salmon in olive oil is all about. Afterall, I thought, if I have been missing out on something that good, then many cooks at home have been missing out, too.

To begin, I called up a few chef colleagues to get tips on their preferred ways to poach in oil. I pored over faithful cookbooks and researched trusted online sources, too. What I discovered is there is more than one way to do it. After testing all the different poaching methods and eating a lot of Prince William Sound sockeye and Copper River coho salmon in the process, I realized two things: 1) my friend was absolutely right, poaching Alaska wild salmon, in particular, in golden olive oil is sublime; and 2) poaching salmon in oil can be temperamental and complicated – except in the oven.

Poaching in the oven is quite easy. It takes very little time to prep, does not require a thermometer attachment or constant temperature monitoring, makes very little mess while cooking, and the salmon can be on the dinner table in 20 minutes flat. Even better, the oil seals in the just-from-the-sea taste that makes wild salmon so special. The thin overlay of oil makes every bite succulent and satisfying – no more dried out fish!

Why Oil?

Submerging fish in olive oil allows it to cook slowly and evenly, similar to sous vide except no fancy gadget necessary. When poaching in the oven, it’s cooked at a very low temperature - 275 degrees, which is just enough heat to cook the salmon through and still keep it delicate and moist.

There are even greater health benefits, too. “When cooking salmon in olive oil, there is very little vitamin and mineral loss, unlike water-based cooking methods,” explains dietitian, Ann Dunaway Teh, MS RD. “The healthy fat content of the wild salmon is kept intact, and the olive oil layers on additional heart healthy benefits in addition to making it extra delicious,” Teh added.

Why Wild?

Simply put, wild salmon tastes great. The flesh is supple and rich in color. And it is undoubtedly fresh. Most of the wild salmon in the U.S. is fished directly from the clean waters of Alaska, immediately iced down and sent to the mainland straightaway. Because of this, wild salmon costs more - about $25 for a whole side fillet of sockeye or coho.

Sure it’s easy to go to the grocery store and pick up salmon fillets for $6.99 a pound. While that is seemingly attractive to budget conscious home cooks, almost assuredly, the salmon is farmed, which means it is most likely raised with antibiotics and in uncertain water conditions. It also will be devoid of flavor. I liken it to buying the reddish gray tomatoes in the produce department nine-10 months out of the year: convenient and cost attractive, but watery, mushy and tasteless. No thanks.

“In Alaska, we eat salmon all the time. It is stocked in our refrigerators and freezers all year round,” says Christa Hoover, executive director of the Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association. “We recognize that families in the rest of the U.S. don’t live like us, but we want them to enjoy our fish as much as we do – fresh, flavorful and filling.”

In grocery stores around the country, fresh wild Alaska salmon can be found from June until early October. Sockeye comes to market first, then coho. Rather than relying on salmon options at the fish counter the rest of the year, the same wild varieties are available in the frozen section – and they are just as good as their fresh counterparts. To thaw, keep the salmon in its packaging and place in a bowl with cold water overnight in the refrigerator. An hour before you’re ready to cook, remove the salmon from its wrapping and let it come to room temperature on the counter. Pat it dry with paper towel and it’s ready for the olive oil and oven.

The Recipe: Olive Oil Poached Wild Salmon with Citrus and Chile

This recipe is a foolproof way of poaching salmon in olive oil. Any level of cook can do it, including first timers. Thin slices of garlic, orange peel and red chile infuse the oil with great flavor. Fresh citrus brightens up the salmon just before serving, and additional flecks of chile peppers add a slight kick without overpowering and being too spicy. This is one of those dishes that is easy enough to make for a simple weeknight dinner, but so impressive looking that it’s a dinner party showstopper.

Serves 4

Ingredients

· 2 lbs. of Prince William Sound sock eye or Copper River coho salmon cut into 4 fillets, room temperature

· 1 medium orange

· 4 cloves garlic, peeled very thinly sliced

· 3 dried red chile peppers, roughly chopped

· 2-2½ cups extra virgin olive oil (depending on the thickness of the salmon)

· 1 blood orange or ruby red grapefruit

· Maldon or other flake salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 275°F.

Place the salmon fillets skin side down in a 10” cast iron skillet or oven-proof baking dish.

Using a vegetable peeler, peel the outer skin but not the pith of the orange. Scatter the orange peel along with the garlic and three-quarters of the chile flakes over the salmon. Pour the olive oil over the fish until the fillets are just covered.

Carefully place the skillet in the oven on the center rack. Poach for 14 minutes or until the top of the salmon is just opaque.

While the fish is poaching, finish preparing the citrus. Cut off the remaining peel and pith from the orange with a sharp chef’s knife, then slice it into ¼” slices. Cut off the outside peel of the blood orange or grapefruit as well and slice it into ¼” pieces. Set both aside.

When the salmon is ready, remove the skillet from the oven and transfer the fish with tongs or slotted spoon to a medium size platter or four individual plates. Some of the orange peel and garlic chips will remain on the salmon, which is fine.

Arrange half of the reserved citrus slices on top of the fish; store the rest for another purpose. Spoon some of the olive oil from the pan over top. Sprinkle with the remaining red pepper flakes and a few pinches of Maldon salt to finish.

Serve immediately.

COOKS NOTE:

Wild salmon is very lean. Because of this, it often releases a milky white substance called albumin (like egg white) while cooking. This is perfectly normal and it is harmless to eat. To reduce the amount of albumin, soak the salmon in a brine of 2 cups of water and 1-2 tablespoons of salt for about 10 minutes. This will impart a more salty flavor so do not add the flake salt at the end. Or, for a simpler home cook method, use the back edge of a table knife to scrape it off before putting on the plate.

Poaching Tips

· Buy a reasonably-priced, 24-ounce bottle of extra virgin olive oil. This will be enough to poach the fish in and can be used for poaching 3-4 more times before discarding. Strain the oil before putting back in the bottle to ensure the cooking solids are removed.

· The thickness of the salmon fillets may vary each time. Adjust the amount of olive oil needed accordingly.

· Some ovens run hotter than others. If the oil begins to bubble consistently, reduce the oven temperature slightly.

Entertaining Tips

· Blood oranges are mostly available through June, so ruby red grapefruit is a great alternative. Feel free to switch up whatever citrus is available, such as Cara Cara oranges or Star Ruby grapefruit.

· Flake salt is an easy way to add flavor, texture and style to fish right before serving. In addition to Maldon, try Jacobsen Salt, or other finishing salts like smoked salts.