Goal Getter Series: Karona Kaye Wilson is a Goal Getter

In continuing my HuffPost Goal Getter Series, I am introducing women who are achieving their goals unapologetically. These women are Goal Getters. They have taken their power and changed the way their story ends. They are intentionally changing their lives and impacting others.

Karona Kaye Wilson is a Goal Getter who has broken the chains that kept her bound. She is the owner of the St. Louis-based K.W. Hair Designs. Kaye help women with outward beauty and she empowers them to awaken their inner beauty.

After speaking with Kaye, she believes there is more in everyone.

What's your WHY in life?

I am doing this for my legacy, my son, and the next generation. Understanding everything I do has purpose. My purpose is my WHY. I had to recognize there was more in me. Also, I knew I was called to help change the lives of women; especially teen moms and single moms.

Be A Goal Getter

Goal Getters don’t just do the work, they are the work. The goals that they set for themselves are ultimately for someone else who don’t believe it's possible. Remember: You’re the example of what it takes to fulfill your destiny. There’s More In You.

What has been the biggest goal(s) you achieved?

Writing and self-publishing my first book, There's More In You, has been the biggest goal I achieved, thus far. It was important for me to share my story as a single mother and help others.

Daily Routine

My morning routine consists of meditation, prayer, and reading. I don’t believe in starting my day without God’s direction. I then review my schedule, go to the gym, and head to the shop to make my clients look beautiful. In the evenings, I do my homework and spend time with my son. I often set aside time for myself throughout the day and give thanks for everything.

What inspires you?

My son inspires me. His zeal to strive through the trenches of life through the wilderness with less support has strengthen me. The rhythm of his life encourages me to be inspired.

What advice would you give someone who is stuck and unmotivated, but want to achieve their goals?

I would tell them to continue to believe in yourself, encourage yourself, celebrate you, cry if you need to, and embrace every step you take. Timing is important and just because you complete your goals doesn’t mean that it’s the end. It's a journey. Life is journey. It’s ok if you don’t know all the answers, but you should connect with the right people who could assist you. Look back at a moment in your life that you didn’t think it was possible. Now, think about how you survived it and make that your motivation. I like this quote by Hart Ramsey, “Don’t envy those who succeed while you struggle. Cheer for them even while you cry for yourself. God has not forgotten you.”

Be Social with Kaye @kaye_wilsonr on Instagram and Karona Kaye Wilson on Facebook. Check out her website at www.theresmoreinyou.com to purchase a copy of her self-published book There's More In You.

Need An Extra Push?