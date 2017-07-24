Goal Getter Series: Sade Hobson Singleton is a Goal Getter

Today I am introducing my HuffPost Goal Getter Series. I am introducing women who are achieving their goals unapologetically. As a Goal Achievement Coach, I am committed to creating a movement of Goal Getters. Goal Getters are people who do not let anything stand in the way of them achieving their goals. Goal Getters are clear about what they want in life, they understand their options , they are self-disciplined , and focused enough to execute their goals.

It is with great pleasure that I introduce an entrepreneur enthusiast, Sade Hobson Singleton. Sade is the quirky owner of Doohicky Craftique. Doohicky Craftique creates handmade accessories that aim to highlight individuality in everyone. Sade thinks it's important to be yourself when the world pushes one dimensional beauty.

After speaking with Sade, she believes in achieving her dreams by any means necessary.

What's your WHY in life?

My why consists of the two most sought after Fs of life: Freedom and Family. Freedom opens the door to everything. Freedom allows more time to build my family, provide for my family, and travel the world.

Be A Goal Getter

Adaptability and flexibility are necessary characteristics for unflinching Goal Getters. A Goal Getter goes after their dreams unapologetically. People will constantly tell you what you can’t do because they’re not doing it or can’t figure out how you’re achieving goals. It’s impossible to have a business without support, so find an accountability partner and mentor. Look for a mentor who provides authentic feedback, encourages genuine ideas, and advise you when your ideas are trash. Accept the feedback with an open mind to change for the better.

What has been the biggest goal(s) you achieved?

Hosting two Pop-up Shops (I DOO POP UP) and giving an entrepreneur scholarship to a deserving young entrepreneur holds the #1 spot, right now, for the biggest goals I’ve achieved. Service stands as one of my personal core values and I exemplify it in my business. The importance of community engagement spans further than profiting from the community, but serving the community as well.

Daily Routine

My daily routine consists of prayer, workouts, and Doohicky Craftique. I wake up around 5am each day for prayer. I then workout with my husband. I use the day time as my office hours where I respond to emails, research materials, and fashion trends. In the evening, I’m totally dedicated to making products and working on custom orders for at least four to five hours. Life gets so busy, but I still make family time a priority. My husband and I always eat dinner together and we are certain it will remain an important tradition once we expand our family.

What inspires you?

All things quirky, young people achieving, and other entrepreneurs inspires me. All those people require strength, creativity, and steadfastness to be themselves. I’m all about embracing individuality. Too many people in the world dim their light because of what other people think. Live your life! You are the greatest asset to this world! Be dope!

What advice would you give someone who is stuck and unmotivated, but want to achieve their goals?

I would tell them to get clarity about what they want out of life. Weigh your options and see who can direct you to resources. Decide by making a list of the things you want. Know that you can’t do them all in one day, so start attacking your list by executing one after another. Celebrate the victories to keep yourself motivated. Most importantly, ask for what you want! Surround yourself with people who can lift you, inspire you, and buy from you.

Be Social with Sade at @doohicky_craftique on Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out her website at www.doohickycraftique.com to shop for unique styles.

