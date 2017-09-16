U.S. NEWS
'God Called Me Here': Meet The People Of Little Rock

HuffPost interviewed over a dozen people about why they love their city.

By Damon Dahlen , Ethan Klapper , Jenna Amatulli , Jolie A. Doggett

On the second stop of our Listen To America road trip we stopped off in Little Rock, Arkansas, and asked locals why they called the city home. 

Marcus Greene - Barber, 37 years old

Amir Salem - Chef/Food Truck Owner, 28 years old

Susan Harris - Bakery Clerk, 60 years old

Kyle Clanton - Sustainability Consultant, 39 years old

Pat Sanders - Retired, 78 years old

Mell Otts - Musician, 67 years old

Lakeela Webb - Nurse, 37 years old

Sarah Drye - Nurse, 32 years old

Phoebe Glass - Chef/Food Truck Owner, 44 years old

Amanda Jean Elliott - Writer, 37 years old

Joseph Scott Elliott - Business Owner, 40 years old

Emelia Jane Pool - Student, 16 years old

Christopher Stalnaker - Entrepeneur, 26 years old

