'God Called Me Here': Meet The People Of Little Rock

On the second stop of our Listen To America road trip we stopped off in Little Rock, Arkansas, and asked locals why they called the city home.
Marcus Greene - Barber, 37 years old
Amir Salem - Chef/Food Truck Owner, 28 years old
Susan Harris - Bakery Clerk, 60 years old
Kyle Clanton - Sustainability Consultant, 39 years old
Pat Sanders - Retired, 78 years old
Mell Otts - Musician, 67 years old
Lakeela Webb - Nurse, 37 years old
Sarah Drye - Nurse, 32 years old
Phoebe Glass - Chef/Food Truck Owner, 44 years old
Amanda Jean Elliott - Writer, 37 years old
Joseph Scott Elliott - Business Owner, 40 years old
Emelia Jane Pool - Student, 16 years old
Christopher Stalnaker - Entrepeneur, 26 years old
CONVERSATIONS