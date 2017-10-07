God Does Not Send Hurricanes to Punish People: A Theological Memo to Kirk Cameron and Jim Bakker

CHRIS MADDALONI, CQ ROLL CALL / GETTY IMAGES

More than 50 years ago, Time Magazine published a statement by Swiss theologian Karl Barth that has been popularly referenced ever since. Barth recalls how he once counseled younger theologians “to take your Bible and take your newspaper, and read both. But interpret newspapers from your Bible.” In other words, let the Good News be the interpretive material for the Morning News.

Barth’s advice to those young theologians is wise, especially as we are bombarded with news of the latest natural disasters that ought to first be explained scientifically (climate change, anyone?) rather than theologically. Nevertheless, theological questions arise: How could God allow innocent people to die in hurricanes? If God is supremely powerful, the people in Houston, south Florida, and Puerto Rico could have been protected from such devastation, right? Why, oh, why, is it that poor people are usually the ones who are the most affected by natural catastrophes?

In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, right-wing religious newsmakers explain that God sent the storms to teach people moral lessons through meteorology. This is espoused by the likes of Growing Pains star turned fervent evangelical Christian Kirk Cameron and the human “oracle of God” himself, Jim Bakker. The pains are growing with every passing word that proceeds from the mouths of two men who by their errant and irresponsible messages betray God’s goodness vividly displayed in the life, teaching, and wisdom of Jesus in the Gospels.

While hurricanes may be catastrophic in the realm of nature, the messages that men like Cameron and Bakker promote are morally catastrophic. They smugly add insult to injury by insisting or insinuating that scientifically driven weather events are cosmically prescribed punishments for moral evil. Even more gratuitously, they blame victims of natural disasters for their situations. By their logic, people who lose everything in natural disasters do so due to God’s punishment for sin and wickedness. For the last 40 years, there has been a steady stream of white, male, American evangelicals like them who are ready to stand in front of cameras and scapegoat the most vulnerable and marginalized populations of our society, especially LGBTQ persons.

Cameron believes that hurricanes are a “spectacular display of God’s power” by the “blessed controller of all things,” but what goes missing in his misguided and malformed theology is any spectacular display of God’s love and benevolence before, during, and beyond the storms. Likewise, the torrential reign of televangelist Jim Bakker includes a flood of ignorance about God sending floods to punish LGBTQ people. Bakker believes that hurricanes have happened because it is God’s judgment on America for what we might call “sins of the body.” Sometimes the only seemingly logical response to the pseudo-theological likes of Cameron and Bakker is to quote the former Saturday Night Live signature sketch made famous by Seth Myers and Amy Poehler: Really?!?

What these two men represent is a soulless version of the gospel that has nothing to do with Jesus. They tell tall, fantastical tales that are full of sound and fury while signifying nothing but their own theological ignorance and personal biases absent of love.

Contrary to their theologically and morally reckless claims, God does not send hurricanes to punish people. In a word, God is wildly more loving than those like Cameron and Bakker who are arrogant enough to claim they know God’s moral motivations.

My confessional belief is that God is as good as Jesus reveals God to be. The Bible tells us so, and Jesus shows us so. The character of God is shown in the Gospels’ portrayal of Jesus in relationship to people who suffer: the sick, the poor, the diseased and other social castaways, and people who grieve. The life, teaching, and ministry of Jesus demonstrate nothing that could justify God’s vengeance being unleashed through weather storms. As the water-walking Jesus shows, he comes to stop storms, not to cause them.

It is true that images of God evolve in the Bible. In some passages, God appears violent or vengeful or reckless and capricious. Cameron and Bakker obviously operate from this conceptualization of God. But that is not an image of God found in the life of Jesus.

Author and activist Brian McLaren puts it this way: “I’m not saying that the Bible is free of passages that depict God as competitive, superficially exacting, exclusive, deterministic, and violent. But neither am I saying that those passages are the last word on the character of God. I am not saying that the Bible reveals a process of evolution within God’s actual character, as if God used to be rather adolescent, but has take a turn for the better and is growing up nicely over the last few centuries. I am saying that human beings can’t do better than their very best at any given moment to communicate about God as they understand God, and that Scripture faithfully reveals the evolution of our ancestors’ best attempts to communicate their best understandings of God.”

It is precisely this theological evolution that ought to compel Christians to interpret the character of God through their best understandings of the character of Jesus.

That Cameron and Bakker scapegoat people and people groups to explain natural disasters is a total abomination against the character of Jesus. It is the character of Jesus that calls us to lament the suffering of loss, to comfort those who mourn, and to condemn views of God that would cause the privileged to prey upon those victims who pray for help when bad things happen to innocent people.

In the name of the nonviolent and omni-compassionate Jesus, Cameron and Bakker and others of their ilk should jettison their moral judgments, grieve with those who grieve and cry with those who have been personally impacted by the massive material and human devastation due to hurricanes.