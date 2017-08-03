God is Good! (Notwithstanding Other Christians Who Perhaps Suck)

My friends often notice how in-our-face the suckiness of other Christians is.

Whatever your political or theological perspective, it’s impossible not to notice this, right? On the one hand, you’ve of course heard that almost 80% of white evangelicals voted for Donald Trump despite accounts of his sexual misbehavior, his barrage of dishonest statements and tweets, his retweeting of neo-Nazi and KKK posts, his business scams, his stream of crudity, his saying he doesn’t look for God’s forgiveness because he doesn’t need it—his brazen godlessness. (Not to mention the Russia stuff or his actual policy choices—pulling us out of the Paris accords, say. Did you hear that it was over 100 degrees in Seattle last week, a record in a place where only a third of homes have air conditioning? I’ll bet that percentage goes up soon! But it’s possible I’m getting lost in the weeds.)

And let’s go back a few years! The most public Christians earlier in the century might have been Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell when they blamed 9/11 on God’s disgust with their own political and social enemies and John Piper when he loudly welcomed Rob Bell to hell for questioning…Piper’s views about hell. Being a useful or thoughtful Christian these days can seem limited to publicly protesting these sucky things and the ever-flowing stream of things like them. I have friends who are wonderful essayists along these lines and I cheer on each post I read from them.

Or perhaps you take the opposite view and, inexplicably, think that I and my friends represent sucky Christians (or, hang on, maybe you don’t grant the noun “Christian,” which hurts).

The upside of all this noticing is that it firms up whom one is and in what one believes. “I’m one of those types of Christians and not one of those other, horrible types of Christians.” It’s nice to have a tribe!

But there’s a downside, right? Which is that it becomes almost irresistible to become defined by being on the side of the angels, to become persuaded that our “godly” view on those things is the most important part of our connection to God. And then we find that this alleged connection doesn’t seem as delightful as it once did, that our days have become more of a persistent slog than we’d dreamed they’d be.

I do believe that our views and actions around public outrages are important. Thank God for Christian leaders in the civil rights movement, the abolitionist movement, the suffrage movement, the anti-Vietnam movement and today’s important movements. God’s work all around!

But we don’t want to so hitch our wagon to these fights that we miss out on the actual God, on the reason we identified as “Christian” enough to be bothered by others who make the same claim. Left to itself, my day can feel more burdensome than it once did—both because I’ve taken on more responsibility and because the internet gives me fifty-fold the information about the world around me than I knew in my youth. And, let’s face it, it could also be because it’s human for our hope and idealism and connection and joy to wear down as the years pass.

And so, in the same way that I need to be more conscious of what I eat than I used to, I find I need—after a tour through the news of the day—to praise God for whatever comes to mind, to take more chatty walks with God to get perspective, to delight in and revisit any ways I’ve ever experienced God’s spirit in my past, and to make sure to connect with other friends hoping to experience the living God. Without those things, I spend too much of my day feeling burdened and morally superior—the latter of which takes as much of a toll on me as the former.

My recent middle school grad—in the newfound jadedness of a thoughtful and bright girl who’s just, well, experienced middle school—has a catchphrase after she reads any news: “People are the worst!” Of course any day provides plenty of news to convincingly make her point. But there’s a bigger story there—certainly about people (Tony Bennett doesn’t suck, right? Have you listened to this man recently? He turned 91 on the day I wrote this!), but also about the infuriating and unjust and beautiful and frightening and wondrous world in which we find ourselves.