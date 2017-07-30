It is the name of a well-known song by a well-known band…

It’s something many people believe in…

It’s also something that was officially discovered while food shopping…

It has everything to do with you…your life…the decisions you make…and knowing who (and what to believe).

And it has to do with God…and something God only knows.

The question is…who is this God.

Let’s now come back to what was discovered while food shopping.

Back in 2013 I was shopping in Whole Foods Market when I lived in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

On this particular day I kept running into a guy in the store who I had never seen before.

First it was at the salad bar, then in the prepared foods section, and finally right behind him in the checkout line. I didn’t say a word, but he said, “This is the third time we’ve come across each other, which means we’re destined to talk.”

At first I thought this guy was trying to pick me up. Then he started talking while I was paying for my food and I saw what he was up to.

I said, “Hold on, let me finish paying and we’ll discuss this outside.”

We went outside and he started to talk about his religion and the Christian Church while trying to sell me on it.

I told him in a polite way, “I’m Jewish and since the day I had my Bar Mitzvah when I was 13 I haven’t set foot in a synagogue.”

I went on to say that I’m not into the religion thing at all and that it had nothing to do with him or his religion. I told him, “It’s just not my thing. I treat people in a way that respects and appreciates them for who they are regardless of their religion.”

As we were walking to our cars (while heading in opposite directions) he said, “Fair enough but let me ask you this, do you believe in God?”

Being the quick thinker I am while being put on the spot unexpectedly I responded (with the first thought that came to mind), “Every person has their own God within them.” His response, “I can agree with that.”

After I got in my car and drove the half mile home I gave more thought to this encounter and my response to this guy. And it made even more sense now because every person does have their own God within them.

As a result what I call your “Inner God” was discovered.

You have your own “Inner God” and it has nothing to do with religion unless you choose to and I certainly respect that.

What I mean by having the “Inner God” within you is that you possess an inner knowing of the answers to life’s most difficult questions, the answers to the solutions you seek.

The answers of how to find the courage to turn your life around are not outside of you, they’re within you. They come from your “Inner God.”

And this is what God (your inner God) only knows.

Now on the surface it will feel like at times that you’ll have no idea of what to do. It may feel like you won’t know what decision to make when torn between going one way or the other…

But just know that “indecision” and feeling “torn” is your mind…

Where the all knowing of what to do comes from your heart…your “Inner God.”

There will be times when people and possibly even yourself will think, “This is crazy, it doesn’t make sense, there’s no way can that be the right thing to do.”

However…

When you let your “Inner God” take over and guide you…that’s when you’ll see order in the chaos…that’s when it will all begin to make sense.

Sometimes you’ll see it immediately…and other times there will be a “lag time” where it may take a day, week, month, or even longer. This will depend on the situation.

It’s just a matter of believing in your “Inner God.”

As a result…

You’ll be seen by others and the world as someone that makes a difference…

You’ll be seen as someone who is being true to who you are and why you’re here…

And you’ll be seen as someone who leaves their mark on the world in such a way that you’ll be respected, appreciated, and recognized for who you are and all you do.