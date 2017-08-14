Web hosting company GoDaddy announced on Sunday that a neo-Nazi and white supremacist website had 24 hours to move its domain to another provider.

The Daily Stormer, a site the Southern Poverty Law Center described as dedicated to “spreading anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism and white nationalism,” published a derogatory post about 32-year-old Heather Heyer on Sunday. Heyer is the woman who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd demonstrating against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Nineteen others were also injured in the crash. Police later charged James Fields, 20, of Ohio, with second-degree murder.

After getting inundated with tweets from activists, including Amy Siskind, who sent screenshots of the degrading post to the company, GoDaddy said it would no longer host The Daily Stormer because the neo-Nazi website had violated the company’s terms of service.

.@GoDaddy you host The Daily Stormer - they posted this on their site. Please retweet if you think this hate should be taken down & banned. pic.twitter.com/fqTtGoTbmn — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 14, 2017

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

The Daily Stormer has been publishing its hate-filled propaganda since 2013. While GoDaddy’s response on Sunday night was swift, it made Twitter users question how a site with sections titled “Jewish Problem” and “Race War” had not violated the company’s terms of service in the past.

Others wondered if GoDaddy hosted other neo-Nazi and white supremacy websites.

Great news but begs the question, "Why was Daily Stormer's routinely vile content ever allowed in the first place? And are there others?" — Giddy Atheist (@GiddyAtheist) August 14, 2017

GoDaddy has not yet responded to HuffPosts’ requests for comments on either issue.

Over the weekend, The Daily Stormer made headlines for praising President Donald Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville. Trump outraged Democrats and Republicans when he failed to credit white supremacists for inciting violence, instead opting to cast blame on “many sides” for the events that occurred.

“No condemnation at all,” Andrew Anglin, the website’s founder, wrote. “When asked to condemn, [Trump] just walked out of the room. Really, really good. God bless him.”