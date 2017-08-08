God's Affirmative Action Plan

A couple of days ago, the Department of Justice have reopened a decade old case involving college admissions at America’s first college-Harvard University. This is not unusual considering that for nearly forty years since the historic case of In Regents of University of California v. Bakke (1978). The Supreme Court ruled that a university’s use of racial “quotas” in its admissions process was unconstitutional, but a school’s use of “affirmative action” to accept more minority applicants was constitutional in some circumstances What makes the re-opening of this case suspicious is that for the first time in Harvard’s inception in 1636 that this incoming class is majority non-white. As found in between the close of Genesis and the opening of Exodus, the Department of Justice is trying to manipulate the fortunes of those of darker hues making up the descendants of Jacob. When Genesis closed, Jacob's 12 sons and their families were living in Egypt as welcome immigrants. One of Jacob's sons, Joseph, was Pharaoh's right-hand man, holding an honored and responsible position high in the government of Egypt. But at least 400 years go by between the end of Genesis and the beginning of Exodus, and, in that time, Jacob's descendants have grown numerous. They prosper and grow strong in both numbers and financial dealings. Over those same years, various pharaohs have come and gone on Egypt's throne, and, by the time Exodus opens, another king has arisen over Egypt, one who, of course, did not know Joseph. Since Joseph had died centuries earlier, that's no surprise, but what the statement means is that this particular pharaoh felt no obligation to honor an ancient promise of hospitality to the Hebrews made by one of his predecessors on the throne long before. This pharaoh, in fact, sees Jacob's descendants as a potential threat to Egypt. There's not the slightest suggestion that the Hebrews have done anything threatening; it's simply that they have been prolific and "filled the land." But the Egyptian king sees their very numbers as dangerous and suggests that, in the event of a war, the Hebrews might side with Egypt's enemies, or they might escape from Egypt (and presumably, he's concerned about them taking with them a significant labor force). So, thinking to assert his power over the Hebrews, Pharaoh introduces chaos into their lives. He enslaves them, putting them to work on massive government building projects. The Hebrews did the work, but they also continued to multiply. They continue to multiply like the fastest growing minority group Latino’s who are faced with deportation and the building of a wall to discard them like the latest dirty dish rag. This deportation issue wasn’t mentioned when they came to this country someway in working for cheap labor and building the great and bustling cities in the southwest.