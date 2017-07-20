Godspeed, Senator McCain

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

My heart goes out to Senator John McCain and his family. It was announced yesterday that Senator McCain has brain cancer, but in true Senator McCain fashion, he has vowed to fight it and beat it.

This is nothing new for the Arizona stalwart, who survived torture as a POW in Vietnam and eventually returned home to the United States where he has had a long and distinguished career in public service going all the way back to his days as a foot soldier in the Reagan Revolution back in the 1980’s.

Full disclosure: while I have my disagreements with Senator McCain, particularly on foreign policy where he favors a far more interventionist approach than I do, I helped raise money for his presidential bid in 2008. Disagreements aside, I thought he was the best man for the job and still believe his ability to lead and work with people of all viewpoints were important qualities that would have served him well as chief executive.

But at a time like this, we should be focusing less on political agreements or disagreements and simply zero in on the fact that an American hero who sacrificed his entire adult life as a public servant – whether as a member of the military, the House, or the Senate – is battling something horrible and we all need to rally around him.

I was happy to see that even McCain’s longtime political adversaries such as Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama made sure to let everybody know that this is the time to put political grievances aside and pray for the health of a great American.