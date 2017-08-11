Going From Summer Home to Winter Home

As our campers return to their Winter homes this week, so much excitement and anticipation is in the air as they fly into your arms, older, wiser and with so much to share. Before going full steam ahead into vacations, sports and school preparations, the homecoming and re-entry into the “real world” is a big adjustment for campers and parents. And here’s a little insight why.

For 7 weeks, your children have been living on a summer cruise ship with constant companionship, activity, entertainment and new experiences. Their family has grown exponentially with dozens of new brothers and sisters. Life for them has been one giant sleepover with milk and cookies and pillow fights before bed (and so many more multi-faceted experiences and non-stop action).

When they leave camp at the end of the summer, it is a very emotional goodbye (for us and them). We have watched them grow from nervous campers stepping off the bus and seeing the great world of opportunity that is camp with big, wide eyes. Now we will watch them get back on the bus, clinging onto each other, never wanting to let go with teary eyes. Over the course of the summer, you saw glimpses of their lives in the photos, videos and online, but there was so much more to their experience.

As they return to you, let them share their stories (when and if they are ready). We even suggest keeping them unplugged as long as you can, take them to lunch and let them talk. Even if you read all of our nightly emails, navigated through thousands of pictures, or tuned in to Rope Burning and Sing on Facebook Live (how cool was that?!), try not to lead them. It was their world, their bubble and their story to tell. The experience of them sharing it with you is worth so much more than any story pictures could tell.

We appreciate the role that photos and video play in the camp experience for parents at home, however where it has the potential to break down is if parents let their campers know they are watching. The magic of camp is that parents are not there. Time away from home, gives children the space to blossom into healthy, independent people. To make their own friendships and choices in activities without judgement or pressure. This freedom will pay back in dividends as they now feel more comfortable in their own hands. They may go back to exactly what they loved at home, and they may have some new interests, direction and perspective. Keep an open mind as you learn about your “Camper 2.0”.

7 weeks is a long time. Some days we had banana split sundaes…other days we had five inches of rain in three hours! There may be a few things they want to get off their chests or something they have been dying to tell you. When they are ready, let them share and focus on the good stuff. Ask them to sing you their Olympic Songs, tell you about breakout (act like you have no clue) or share a story about an amazing triumph, a funny story or something they overcame.

And it’s if they don't share everything, it is because it’s their experience. Remember that so much has happened and they might not be ready to talk about it or even feel they have to...and that is okay!

A successful summer means something different for every camper. The win here is that they tried new things. They may not have always been victorious, but they found success in getting out of their comfort zone. A successful summer for you means something too! You let them go to let them soar. When you made the choice of camp, you did something so selfless for your child. It may not feel that way when you are leading a kid-free, independent summer at home…but you are allowing them to grow and have experiences that only camp provides. We are very lucky to share this special 7 weeks as their summer parents and know you are as proud of them as we are!

Enjoy the homecoming!!

