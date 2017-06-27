GOING ON A SUCCESS TRIP.

Can you believe it, it’s almost July. More than half the year has gone by, so I thought I'd check in on your dreams and visions. How goes it? Are you any closer to that vision you have in mind for yourself? What steps have you taken, and most importantly are you on target?

My goal for the next 3 months is to set up my “I have a Dream Academy” online. The adventure of going from an established vision portrait photographer to an online digital entrepreneur is no small undertaking. This reinvention has led me to a journey that is quite exciting even if some days feel like I'm climbing Mount Everest, and wonder when I will get to see that outstanding view already.

Talking to many Entrepreneurial friends, I realize that I'm not alone to feel this way and that they too are going through the same challenges, so thought I'd share the three fundamentals you will need to pack for your success trip.

PACK A VISION: WHAT DO YOU WANT TO ACHIEVE?

This is the first fundamental step of all.

You have to have a vision of where you’re going if want to get there.

No vision, not getting there. It’s that simple.

Take a moment to think of what you want to achieve.

What is the outcome you want to create?

In my case, it’s simple and clear: My vision is to build my I Have a Dream on-line Academy. I have a picture of it that I look at it every day, to remind me of my target of where I’m going. I suggest you create a vision photograph of what it is you desire to achieve.

Some days you will feel exhausted from climbing, you will feel run down and uncomfortable by the circumstances and challenges you will face. You might get fogged by your feelings that are trying to push you down the mountain, but one look at your Vision will keep pulling you up and focused on seeing it through.

PACK A WHY: WHY DO YOU WANT IT?

The “Why” becomes your reason for achieving your desired outcome.

Why must you follow through on your trip?

Why do you want to reach the Top?

My why is the fact only 3% of people achieve their goals and dreams. My mission is to create a butterfly effect by serving people to see what they don’t see with their eyes. Reveal their potential of whom they can become so they can make their journey to thrive to become who they were created to be and spark other’s do the same.

The why reminds us of our real purpose to keep moving forward.

PACK A PLAN: WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO MAKE IT HAPPEN?

The vision + the why will spark your fire, get you excited but without a plan in place, you won’t be flying anywhere.

Take the time to plan it.

Where will you go? When? How will you get there? Will you go alone?

Have fun, strategize your options then GO.

To bring my vision to reality within the 3 months time frame, I’ve signed up to classes to learn new skills that are aligned with my vision, got a coach and mentor that can help me further and taking one step at a time towards building an A-Team to make it all happen.

Tony Robbins said that success leaves clues, now have a trail to follow. Once you get to your desired destination, no matter how challenging it might have been, wouldn’t you say it was all well worth it ?