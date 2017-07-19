Going to Therapy is Like Going to The Dentist

I don’t like to go to the dentist. I’m afraid that she is going to tell me that I have a cavity or my teeth need to be drilled into for whatever reason. After I go to the dentists and have my teeth freshly cleaned, I feel much better. This is a great analogy for how I feel about going to therapy. I love seeing my therapist, but sometimes it’s hard to make myself go. I live in New York City, which is the mecca for mental health professionals. If you’re neurotic, psychotic, depressed or anxious there is a therapist out there who can help you. Can you afford to pay them? Well, that’s another story. Understanding the cost of therapy is confusing, especially in a large city like New York. I managed to find a therapist who takes my insurance and I’m grateful for that, though it took years of seeing out of network providers.

Regardless of how much I’m paying for my therapist, sometimes I just don’t want to go to therapy. Even though after I go see her I feel so much better, sometimes I don’t want to go to talk about my problems. It’s like opening up a big wound and feeling that pain intensely. It hurts but ultimately after the hurt subsides, the wound begins to heal slowly after many sessions. Tending to emotional wounds takes time and hard work, but it does actually help you live a better life when you do that hard work.

How do you motivate yourself to go to therapy?

When you’re feeling overwhelmed, it can be hard to “convince yourself” that going to therapy is a good idea. Here’s my short answer: just do it. Thinking is not going to help you in this situation. You’re not going to solve any of your problems by sitting there obsessing over whether or not you “should” go to therapy. Stop thinking about why you need to leave your house and see your therapist. Grab your wallet and keys, get out the door and go off to your therapist’s office so you can start feeling better. The more we overthink things, the more we’ll come up with excuses for why we can’t do something. It’s like the NIKE slogan says “Just Do It.” Once you get to their office, you can congratulate yourself that you made the effort to help yourself.

Focus on the end goal

Remind yourself that after you see your therapist, you often feel better. It’s hard to see that when you’re feeling down, but it’s important to remember that therapy helps you feel better emotionally. When you’re feeling hesitant about going to see your therapist, recall another time after going to see your therapist where you felt like a weight was lifted from your shoulders. That’s a great motivation to get to your therapist’s office.

Just go!

When you feel like staying home, go to therapy! Your mind will feel better and you can go home and reward yourself by watching Netflix and eating ice cream.