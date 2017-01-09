Picture it: your living room, 2017 …
On Saturday, Hulu announced that the beloved NBC sitcom “Golden Girls” will be available on the streaming service beginning Feb. 13.
The show’s streaming debut comes just a day before Valentine’s Day …
… Which means, Bea, that that if you don’t have plans for that holiday, you don’t have to eat your feelings in cheesecake completely alone!
You can plop in front of your computer and watch all 180 episodes of your new (or old) BFFs — Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia — hilariously trade witty quips, like this one:
And this one:
And this one:
All are sure to make you forget about the romantic day.
Well, maybe.
Craig Erwich, head of content at Hulu, made the official announcement while speaking during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, per the Hollywood Reporter.
In other good news, Hulu announced that it nabbed streamed rights to all episodes of ABC’s “Black-ish” and renewed the libraries of “Desperate Housewives,” “Body of Proof” and “Private Practice.”
Oh, Hulu, thank you for being a friend.
