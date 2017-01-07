ENTERTAINMENT

This Is What 11 Golden Globe Nominees Looked Like Before They Were Famous

Meryl Streep! Denzel Washington! Natalie Portman!

01/07/2017 03:00 pm ET
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post

Ahead of Sunday night’s 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the night’s top nominees before they became Hollywood’s biggest stars. 

Thanks to the folks at Classmates, we’re bringing you back to the days when your favorite celebrities were just high schoolers. (Stars! They’re just like us!)

Continue scrolling to see what Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Nick Nolte, Natalie Portman and more looked like before they were famous. 

  • Jessica Chastain
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Miss Sloane." 
  • Billy Bob Thornton
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama, for "Goliath" 
  • Jeff Bridges
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Hell or High Water." 
  • Bob Odenkirk
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for "Better Call Saul." 
  • Natalie Portman
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Jackie." 
  • Denzel Washington
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Fences." 
  • Viola Davis
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for "Fences." 
  • Annette Bening
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "20th Century Women."
  • Meryl Streep
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "Florence Foster Jenkins."
  • Nick Nolte
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Graves."
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus
    Classmates
    Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Veep."

