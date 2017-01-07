Ahead of Sunday night’s 74th annual Golden Globe Awards , we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the night’s top nominees before they became Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Thanks to the folks at Classmates , we’re bringing you back to the days when your favorite celebrities were just high schoolers. (Stars! They’re just like us!)

Continue scrolling to see what Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Nick Nolte, Natalie Portman and more looked like before they were famous.

Jessica Chastain Classmates Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Miss Sloane."

Billy Bob Thornton Classmates Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama, for "Goliath"

Jeff Bridges Classmates Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Hell or High Water."

Bob Odenkirk Classmates Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for "Better Call Saul."

Natalie Portman Classmates Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Jackie."

Denzel Washington Classmates Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Fences."

Viola Davis Classmates Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for "Fences."

Annette Bening Classmates Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "20th Century Women."

Meryl Streep Classmates Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Nick Nolte Classmates Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Graves."