Ahead of Sunday night’s 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the night’s top nominees before they became Hollywood’s biggest stars.
Thanks to the folks at Classmates, we’re bringing you back to the days when your favorite celebrities were just high schoolers. (Stars! They’re just like us!)
Continue scrolling to see what Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Nick Nolte, Natalie Portman and more looked like before they were famous.
Also on HuffPost
Golden Globe Awards 1997
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more
Newsletter