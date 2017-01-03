The 74th Golden Globe Awards honor the best in film and television of 2016.

And with that, BUILD Series is excited to share a compilation of our interviews with this year’s nominees, ranging from stars on Netflix to those in independent movies and studio blockbusters.

Whether you are a fan of Kenneth Lonergan’s critically acclaimed film, “Manchester by the Sea,” or find yourself checking out Sarah Jessica Parker’s new HBO show, “Divorce,” our interviews touch upon everything that went into producing these nominated projects.

Check out the video playlist above for some of the best interview highlights.

Catch the 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.