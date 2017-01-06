With the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards just around the corner, we’re feeling a little nostalgic for the ceremony’s past.

To get ourselves in the mood to for this year’s show ― and to prepare for the onslaught of award shows to come ― we’re taking a virtual trip back to 1997. It was a year of sunglasses on the red carpet (we see you, Christine Baranski!), Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s love and George Clooney on crutches.

It was the year when “The X-Files” swept the TV categories. The sci-fi show won Best Series, Drama, and its two leads, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, took home top honors for their acting.

It was also the year Madonna earned a Globe for her role in “Evita,” and Tom Cruise beat out Nathan Lane for the Best Actor award in the Musical or Comedy category.