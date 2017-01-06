QUEER VOICES

This Is What The Golden Globe Awards Looked Like In 1997

People really loved sunglasses on the red carpet.

01/06/2017 03:29 pm ET | Updated 43 minutes ago
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post

With the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards just around the corner, we’re feeling a little nostalgic for the ceremony’s past. 

To get ourselves in the mood to for this year’s show ― and to prepare for the onslaught of award shows to come ―  we’re taking a virtual trip back to 1997. It was a year of sunglasses on the red carpet (we see you, Christine Baranski!), Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s love and George Clooney on crutches.

It was also the year when “The X-Files” swept  the TV categories. The sci-fi show won Best Series, Drama, and its two leads, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, took home top honors for their acting.

It was also the year Madonna earned a Globe for her role in “Evita,” and Tom Cruise beat out Nathan Lane for the Best Actor award in the Musical or Comedy category.

To find out who wins big this year, watch the Golden Globes ― hosted by Jimmy Fallon ― this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. 

  • Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
    KMazur via Getty Images
  • Christine Baranski
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Halle Berry
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Courtney Love
    KMazur via Getty Images
  • David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Juliette Binoche
    Ronald Siemoneit via Getty Images
  • Alan Rickman
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • The cast of "3rd Rock from the Sun" -- Elmarie Wendel, French Stewart, Simbi Khali, Kristen Johnston, Jane Curtin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and John Lithgow
    Ronald Siemoneit via Getty Images
  • Jane Seymour
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • The cast of "Party of Five" -- Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf, Paula Devicq, Neve Campbell, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Matthew Fox
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Teri Hatcher
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Courteney Cox
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Patrick Stewart and former partner Wendy Neuss
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Samuel L. Jackson
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Matt LeBlanc with his date
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Patricia Arquette and Nicolas Cage
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • George Clooney and former girlfriend Celine Balitran
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Kelly Preston and John Travolta
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Jeff Bridges and Mira Sorvino
    NBC via Getty Images
  • John Lithgow
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Lauren Bacall and her family
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Kristin Scott Thomas
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Will Smith and Jada Pinkett
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Noah Wyle
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Debbie Reynolds
    Vince Bucci via Getty Images
