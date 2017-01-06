With the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards just around the corner, we’re feeling a little nostalgic for the ceremony’s past.
To get ourselves in the mood to for this year’s show ― and to prepare for the onslaught of award shows to come ― we’re taking a virtual trip back to 1997. It was a year of sunglasses on the red carpet (we see you, Christine Baranski!), Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s love and George Clooney on crutches.
It was also the year when “The X-Files” swept the TV categories. The sci-fi show won Best Series, Drama, and its two leads, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, took home top honors for their acting.
It was also the year Madonna earned a Globe for her role in “Evita,” and Tom Cruise beat out Nathan Lane for the Best Actor award in the Musical or Comedy category.
To find out who wins big this year, watch the Golden Globes ― hosted by Jimmy Fallon ― this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
